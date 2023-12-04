"We have to go to Libya [to face Al Hilal Benghazi on Sunday at 6pm]. Nobody goes to Libya, but we have to go there."
Having also failed to score a goal in their last three matches, Hunt admitted that it is a concern for his side, but he is happy that they are creating chances.
"We've not scored now in five [three] games. I don't think we scored a goal, so it's a concern," he said.
"But we had a lot of opportunities even on Wednesday night [against Mamelodi Sundowns], we had a lot of opportunities.
"You just have to keep on soldiering on with these types of things. There is not much you can do about it.
"If we had played in Johannesburg it would have been much easier in a sense and we are moving around a lot. In the next five games, we don't play in Johannesburg and we will be all over the show.
Hunt concerned after SuperSport lose second match in CAF openers
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt feels it will be difficult for his side to progress to the CAF Confederation Cup knockout phase after losing their opening two matches in the group stages.
SuperSport lost 2-0 to USM Alger in group A at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday and remained bottom of the table.
Saadi Radouani and Brahim Benzaza scored on either side of the half to hand Matsatsantsa a Pitori their second defeat in succession.
"It's difficult because there are four games left and it is going to be very difficult [to advance], now that we have lost this game, especially going into this team away, which are a very good team," Hunt told the media during the post-match press conference.
"Certainly, they have got a lot of experience, and we haven't. The size and physicality were really good. We will tackle that when we get there, but we have to go away this week and we will try and take a team away and have one eye on the game when we come back.
"We will come up here [Peter Mokaba] three times then Libya, so it's not easy this December and we don't have a squad to compete."
Meanwhile, Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema was pleased with the character of his players after they beat Diables Noirs on Sunday at the same venue.
Kamohelo Sithole and Daniel Cardoso scored for them, while Alves Ngakosso netted for Noirs.
"I'm happy with the efforts. We are still not where we want to be, but we are heading in the right direction," Seema said.
"We knew that this team lost in their match and we also lost, so it was going to be difficult. They wanted to win also to give them a chance of qualifying for the next round."
