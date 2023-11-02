Hunt unperturbed about catching Downs

Despite reducing the gap between them and leaders Mamelodi Sundowns to two points, SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt insists he is not concerned.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori moved to second in the DStv Premiership log table following their hard-fought 3-2 victory over TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday.
Lyle Lakay scored a brace in the first half, while Bradley Grobler scored late in the second half to hand his side all three points.
Higor Vidal and Lehlohonolo Mojela scored the other two goals for the Rockets in the opening half.
“We don’t worry about that. With what we have and what we are achieving, we are limping. We have so many players out,” Hunt told the media after the game.
“We enjoyed the result because it is away from home, but I didn’t enjoy the performance. It’s unlike us to concede goals like that.”
Hunt was also full of praise for Lakay, who scored a brace and said that he showed hunger after he was dropped recently.
“Lakay obviously has been left out [in the past] and he did well and he was good,” he said.
“We got four away games in a row. We will go to Egypt [Caf Confederation Cup against Modern Future, November 26] as well. I don’t know how we are going to do it, but I will worry about that next week.”
Meanwhile, Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic was disappointed with the result and urged his side to bounce back stronger.
Galaxy will face Sekhukhune United in the Carling Knockout quarterfinal at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (8pm).
“We’ve to learn about the mistakes that we made and we’ve to analyse the things. The season is long and we have a lot of games in front of us and we have to believe in ourselves because we are a tough team to beat,” Ramovic said.
“All in all, I believe in the end we will reach our goal to be in the top eight. We have an important game in the cup and we have to do well.”
