Familiar derby venue a plus for Gavin Hunt

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt regrets the missed opportunity to go to the top of the DStv Premiership table after drawing and losing in their last two matches.
As they prepare to host Mamelodi Sundowns in the Tshwane derby at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm), Hunt’s charges would have been heading into this match as log leaders had they won their last two games.
But they drew with Polokwane City before losing to Sekhukhune United with Sundowns not in league action for over two months.
They head into the match in third place, one point behind second-placed Sundowns, who have played four games less.
“We drew and lost and that’s disappointing, but in saying that, we are not even halfway yet. It is a long way to go and hopefully we can get a few games back now and try to get momentum again,” Hunt told the media.
“Sundowns are in the pound seat because they have five games in hand. If it is one match, you will understand. But five, it’s a bit unrealistic.
“We can’t worry about that. We have to be worried about ourselves. I wish we would have been two points above the game, which we are not now.”
Matsatsantsa a Pitori will make a return to Lucas Moripe Stadium for the first time this season as they have been playing their home games at Peter Mokaba in Polokwane.
Lucas Moripe is a venue where they enjoyed success last season when they were undefeated in league matches and Hunt said playing in Polokwane had been taking a toll on his players.
“We are happy to go back and we will get a big dressing room as well,” he said. “We sat down with the club and they explained the reasons [why they have not been playing at Lucas Moripe].
“But obviously, we have to be very careful in this game of football. If you understand, going for 400km [from Pretoria to Polokwane] and playing matches takes its toll and we are not blessed with three players per position and those types of things.
“So it has been difficult for us, but I think we have done okay. The last two games hurt us big time because we should have won both.”
Familiar derby venue a plus for Gavin Hunt
SuperSport regret shedding points in last two games
Image: Gallo Images/Ashley Vlotman
