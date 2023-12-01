×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Hunt looks forward to CAF tie with USM after derby loss

SuperSport coach bemoans poor finishing in defeat to Downs

01 December 2023 - 09:09
Neville Khoza Journalist
Lebohang Maboe of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Abdulrazak Hamza of Supersport United during the DStv Premiership match on Wednesday
Lebohang Maboe of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Abdulrazak Hamza of Supersport United during the DStv Premiership match on Wednesday
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Staff

Despite a 0-2 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership match on Wednesday, SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is taking some positives from the loss to the CAF Confederation Cup group match against USM Alger at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Hunt said one of the positives was that they were able to hold their own against Sundowns and were only let down by poor finishing.

He wants his side to build on that when they host Alger as they look to register their first win following their defeat against Modern Future in the opening match.

“I got 24 players and 10 of them are U/18 from the Diski [reserve league], so we have to mix and match. We should have won the game at the weekend [against Modern Future] easily,” Hunt told the media.

“But we will do the best we can again. If we can qualify for the Confederation Cup again, I think we will be happy.

“I’m proud of the players. We keep on going. We will do a lot of work in the training ground.”

Hunt was visibly upset with the result against Sundowns as he thought they should have got something out of the match.

Peter Shalulile and Lucas Costa scored in the first half to give Sundowns all three points at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

“We got what we got, obviously the club lost players over the years, they went across the road to these guys [Sundowns]. It is what it is, we have to build teams and we are doing well with what we got,” he said.

“We just have to soldier on and we can’t be judged on these types of games. No.

“I thought tactically, we were good. Individually, they were better. We need quality and they got it. I thought we were good, we broke out and we had chances, but we didn’t have the quality to finish them off.”

Elsewhere, Sekhukhune United will also be eyeing their first victory when they host Diables Noirs at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (9pm).

Sekhukhune lost to Morocco’s RSB Berkane last week in their opening match.

Middendorp frustrated by Spurs players' lack of confidence, character as they lose their 12th match

Cape Town Spurs coach Ernst Middendorp says players in the club lack character, as they continue to struggle in the DStv Premiership.
Sport
2 days ago

Familiar derby venue a plus for Gavin Hunt

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt regrets the missed opportunity to go to the top of the DStv Premiership table after drawing and losing in their ...
Sport
2 days ago

Rulani aims to take Sundowns back to top spot

Having last played a DStv Premiership match over two months ago, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena doesn’t see any reason why his side will not ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct