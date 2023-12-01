Despite a 0-2 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership match on Wednesday, SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is taking some positives from the loss to the CAF Confederation Cup group match against USM Alger at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
Hunt said one of the positives was that they were able to hold their own against Sundowns and were only let down by poor finishing.
He wants his side to build on that when they host Alger as they look to register their first win following their defeat against Modern Future in the opening match.
“I got 24 players and 10 of them are U/18 from the Diski [reserve league], so we have to mix and match. We should have won the game at the weekend [against Modern Future] easily,” Hunt told the media.
“But we will do the best we can again. If we can qualify for the Confederation Cup again, I think we will be happy.
“I’m proud of the players. We keep on going. We will do a lot of work in the training ground.”
Hunt was visibly upset with the result against Sundowns as he thought they should have got something out of the match.
Peter Shalulile and Lucas Costa scored in the first half to give Sundowns all three points at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
“We got what we got, obviously the club lost players over the years, they went across the road to these guys [Sundowns]. It is what it is, we have to build teams and we are doing well with what we got,” he said.
“We just have to soldier on and we can’t be judged on these types of games. No.
“I thought tactically, we were good. Individually, they were better. We need quality and they got it. I thought we were good, we broke out and we had chances, but we didn’t have the quality to finish them off.”
Elsewhere, Sekhukhune United will also be eyeing their first victory when they host Diables Noirs at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (9pm).
Sekhukhune lost to Morocco’s RSB Berkane last week in their opening match.
Hunt looks forward to CAF tie with USM after derby loss
SuperSport coach bemoans poor finishing in defeat to Downs
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Staff
