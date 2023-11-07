×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Upbeat SuperSport can smell top spot

But Goss says United won't put themselves under pressure

07 November 2023 - 07:20
Neville Khoza Journalist
Ricardo Goss of SuperSport United
Ricardo Goss of SuperSport United
Image: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta

SuperSport United are motivated that they will move to the top of the DStv Premiership table should they beat Polokwane City on Wednesday at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori are currently second, two points behind log leaders and cross-town rivals Mamelodi Sundowns, who are not in league action this week.

Sundowns match against AmaZulu, which was initially set to take place tomorrow, has been moved to December 6 as they are preparing for their African Football League (AFL) final second leg against Wydad Casablanca on Sunday.

SuperSport goalkeeper Ricardo Goss said they were not putting themselves under pressure, but that they would be happy if they could move to first place in the standings.

“I think for us we don’t put ourselves under pressure. We know Sundowns are a quality team, we just try to win our games,” Goss told Sowetan yesterday.

“And we will see where that puts us. But I don’t think there is a team that doesn’t want to be on top of the log and we hope that when we get there, we stay for long.

“It is a motivation for us to go all out and win the game. We just focus on us and try to win every match as possible, keeping clean sheets, which we have not been doing lately.”

Gavin Hunt’s charges will also have revenge in mind as Rise and Shine knocked them out from the Carling Knockout after thumping them 4-1 last month.

And Goss said they are aware of where it went wrong that resulted in them getting that hiding.

“We were not happy with the results on the day. I thought like we created few chances and had we scored those two or three, it would have been a different game,” he said.

“But now it is another game and we know what is at stake. We are in a good run in the league as well. So we are looking to keep that up.

“It was a bitter pill to swallow. We must go there again more focused. I’m not saying we were not in the previous game, but the way they opened us up showed their quality. I think we are ready to really prove that we are not worth the 4-1 team.”

The Tshwane side will be without left-back Ronald Pfumbidzai due to a one-match suspension.

Richards Bay aim to build on surprise win over Pirates

Richards Bay’s win against Orlando Pirates in the Carling Knockout at the weekend has lifted confidence in the team ahead of their match against ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Sekhukhune aim to trip off-form Bucs ahead of derby

With Saturday's Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs looming large, Orlando Pirates will be eager to mend their grim league form when they host fellow ...
Sport
2 hours ago

AmaZulu coach beats chest after win over Arrows

After their impressive 3-0 victory over Golden Arrows in the Carling Knockout quarterfinal on Saturday, AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco has warned that ...
Sport
1 day ago

Barker optimistic they’ll make it past third semis

Stellenbosch mentor Steve Barker hopes for third time’s charm in the Carling Knockout semifinals after failing to win their previous two ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Phala Phala court case
WATCH LIVE | Finance Minister tables the 2023 mid-term budget