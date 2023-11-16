Hunt eligible to sit on bench in CAF tournaments after course enrolment

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is excited that he will be eligible to sit on the bench when they start their CAF Confederation Cup group matches against Modern Future of Egypt on November 26 away.
Hunt is currently doing the CAF A Licence at Safa House, which started on Monday and by attending the course, he is allowed to sit on the bench now.
Coaches who don’t have A Licence are not allowed to sit on the bench during the Confederation Cup and the Champions League match, but with Hunt now enrolling, he confirmed that he will be able to be in the dugout.
“I think the rule is now once you are enrolled, you can sit on the bench as we were told by Safa,” Hunt told the media yesterday.
“So it’s part and parcel of that now. We are going there [to Egypt] next Thursday and it has been hectic because we are coming from a lot of travelling, coming in and moving on, but I mean it’s great.
“It is what we do, otherwise we won’t be here. We are enjoying it.”
Safa technical director, Walter Steenbok, also confirmed that Hunt will be allowed to sit on the bench starting from next week.
“I think it is good news to Gavin because once you get into the CAF system, it means you are already registered now, then he can sit on the bench that’s what is critical,” Steenbok said.
“But for us, what is important is to avail these high-quality courses and of course, to have a group that is mixed the right way and has ex-players and up-and-coming young coaches.”
Hunt is also excited about the opportunity to do the courses and said he will continue to attend them as long as they are made available.
“The only way we can get better is by coming on the coaching course at an entry-level and working your way through,” he said.
“I think if there are more situations like this, I will certainly do more and the game is so diverse at the moment. There are a lot of things happening off the field and we can all learn from one another and try to improve the game. It’s enjoyable.”
Meanwhile, Marumo Gallants announced Steve Polack as their new head coach yesterday. Pitso Dladla, who was the head coach, will now assist him as they look to improve their performance in the league.
