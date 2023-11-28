Pitso Mosimane insists he is not in a rush to get a new job and will only entertain offers in the new year as he wants to spend Christmas holidays with his family.
Since Mosimane left United Arab Emirates club Al Wahda, he has been linked to different clubs, including the Nigeria national team.
The three-time CAF Champions League champion is currently back home in SA, weighing up his next move and said only a big emergency would make him sign a contract now.
“I’m a professional and yes, we all love to choose what we want to do and where we want to go. But football does not work like that,” Mosimane told the SA Football Journalists (Safja) in a Zoom press conference yesterday.
“But we must also accept and understand that there are coaches employed probably in those areas.
“It is not about me sending my CV to clubs and all that. We can get employed next week if we want.
“I just want to spend Christmas with my family. And I’m also going on holiday just before Christmas for eight to 10 days. So, I don’t want to disturb that.
“I think the best time for me to go back to work is maybe after that space because my children are all around, the schools are closed.”
The 59-year-old also revealed that he has received interest from East Asia and North America.
“For me to move now, it must be a very big emergency. It must be worth it that I cancel my holidays with my family and spend Christmas away from home,” he said.
“There is interest in Asia. There has been interest from North America and why not go there?
“I can go to the East, China and Japan. If I can get a project that is interesting and a similar project in Asia, probably, I will go there.
“There is also a conversation from Europe. Maybe this will break the ice, I don’t know. There might be interest back at home. Maybe national teams will be nice also.
“But it will depend after January when the World Cup qualifiers continue.”
Pitso not in a rush to take up new job offer
In-demand coach in holiday mode amid interest from Nigeria, North America
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix
