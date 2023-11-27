Mambush wants new crop of players to break his record

“The questions around this day always come up and I never stop apologising. I respect Motlohi a lot. It was a very stressful time. It was the heat of the moment; I am still apologetic about that day to his children, family, both our fans and everyone who knows him. This experience humbled me and I will never stop saying how sorry I am,” said Mudau.
The name Daniel “Mambush” Mudau always brings back the unsavoury moment when the former Mamelodi Sundowns striker slapped his teammate Charles Motlohi during a match against Kaizer Chiefs in 2001.
After facing defeat by Amakhosi in the 2001 BP Top Eight Final decider, Mudau and Motlohi are seen in a video standing close to each other, with the technical team and clubmates around them.
Mudau then throws a lethal slap at Motlohi, who was the captain at the time.
Motlohi is seen attempting to retaliate before Mudau is pulled away by one of his club members. He then attempts to go back to Motlohi but is restrained.
This distasteful incident took place after Motlohi refused to take a penalty, which was then taken by Michael Manzini, who missed it, causing Chiefs to win the overall game.
Image: Duif Du Toit
“The questions around this day always come up and I never stop apologising. I respect Motlohi a lot. It was a very stressful time. It was the heat of the moment; I am still apologetic about that day to his children, family, both our fans and everyone who knows him. This experience humbled me and I will never stop saying how sorry I am,” said Mudau.
“Right now, we have a good relationship, and we communicate a lot on the phone. He knows that I regret slapping him like that.” .
Years after hanging up his boots, the 55-year-old is still by far the top goal-scorer at Downs, boasting 155 goals throughout his lengthy tenure at the club.
Despite his great experience and leaderships skills, Mudau says he will never become a coach.
“You know, even the late Ted Dumitru, who was a coach at Sundowns, encouraged me to take up coaching, but I could not bring myself to go that direction because I am very aware of the kind of person I am. I won’t do it because I realised that I get angry quite fast,” he said.
Currently working as a supporter co-ordinator at Sundowns, he said he always encourages players at the club to surpass his goal-scoring record because it will mean even greater success for the club.
“Mamelodi Sundowns is the best team on the continent now. I feel like the current players are much more talented than ever. The coach Rulani Mokwena is also good at this. When he got to the club, he improved the style of play and didn’t back down from lifting more trophies.
“I feel honoured that in the football fraternity, people compare Peter Shalulile to me. I come from a very poor financial background. I used to play barefooted during games and today I can advise players who come after me on how they can topple my record,” he said.
Mudau, who regards Sundowns as his home, said the team’s previous chairman was angry when he left the club. He retired in 2002 and was encouraged to play for that year’s season.
“I continued to play and I scored more goals. I was then made team manager. But I left for a bit. The Sundowns officials, including the late Alex “Goldfinger” Shakoane who was like a father to me, said I should come back.
“I remember being told to report for duty on Monday morning at their offices. I was confused because I was contracted elsewhere but I still went to work ... until today. I really enjoy what I do. It’s about growing our fan base and doing activations for the club. I have respect for the supporters and they also respect me. I can say we have a powerful connection,” said Mudau.
His good fortune to join the team came after legendary Amakhosi striker Jan “Malombo” Lechaba visited him at his school and asked him to play for Sundowns U21.
“I joined Sundowns in 1989. When Malombo told me this news, I refused to believe him. I had been a fan of the club from childhood,” he recalled.
Growing up in Mamelodi, Pretoria, Mudau said Lechaba had been his coach at an amateur club. He said he used to dodge training at times, and this would tick Lechaba off.
“I had a teacher who would tell me football was a calling. Malombo called him to let him know [that I was missing training], he would beat me up. I told myself that I would commit myself because I was tired of being beaten by my teacher every time I missed sessions.
“Also, I had a neighbour called Johannes Ngobeni. He would send me to the shops and I would come back very quickly. He named me Mambush, which means a young boy who runs fast in Tsonga. He also owned a team.
“He told my mother that I was a fast boy. I would play football with old people while barefoot. The kit I would wear was big [for me]. I was known as a young boy who played with elders.”
Ngobeni convinced Mudau’s father to let him pursue football. His father would ensure that he stayed home and watered his garden instead of being in the field.
“He used to gatekeep me and make me water his plants. He had this huge garden. He used to knock off at 4pm. After school, I would go play and return home to bath and sit as if I didn’t just get home.
“He made peace with it after seeing me in a newspaper and told everyone that I was his son,” said Mudau.
