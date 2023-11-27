×

Soccer

Johnson dismisses any claims of tension in Chiefs 'village'

27 November 2023 - 10:31
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson celebrates with players during the DStv Premiership match between Moroka Swallows and Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson has dismissed reports that there's racial tension and disciplinary issues at the club, insisting his players are united. 

One of the Sunday newspapers reported that black players at Naturena had complained that their coloured teammates were given preferential treatment by the club. Despite these reports, Chiefs still managed to beat Swallows 1-0, courtesy of Christian Saile's goal, in the league at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday.

The media reports also said the club was embroiled in disciplinary woes, with goalkeeper and skipper Itumeleng Khune and midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane said to have transgressed the club's code of conduct by allegedly being found intoxicated. Johnson suggested the reports about racial tension and the issue of lack of discipline at Chiefs were just a smear campaign.

"Kaizer Chiefs, being the big brand they are, I think there are a lot of people that look to take the brand to a lower level. In reality there is no brand that is as strong as this brand. Whatever you can find, whatever you can do to discredit them is always in the papers. I think it’s not only now... it’s been for a good few years.

"Myself, being born in a country with black and white, I know how to handle these things. When it comes to those things it’s like water off a duck's back for me, because if you’re born in the era of black and white and now there is colour, then you know how to handle those things.

"We don't have any problems within our village of that sort of nature. My dressing room is strong and united. The players fight for each other."

"We deal with those things properly in our village, of that sort of nature with the players. You can see on the pitch that they want to do it for each other."

