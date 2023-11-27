Pirates deserved more than a point against Bay – Riveiro

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has insinuated that habitual stoppages and interruptions in the local game, mainly caused by players faking injuries to wind down the clock, are some of the factors that make his side struggle to make things happen.
Having won their previous two league matches against Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs, Pirates' inconsistency reared its ugly head again at the weekend when they were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium, where midfielder Thabang Monare was red-carded in the 90th minute.
“Usually the PSL games have many interruptions. If you want to interrupt the game 60 times, you can do it. It is fine. The moment you get the rhythm, the opponent can stop the game as they want. This really makes it difficult to have rhythm in games,” Riveiro bemoaned.
The Sea Robbers mentor believed the single point they bagged was not a true reflection of what they actually put in as a display on the day against Bay. Even so, Riveiro acknowledges that winning matches without scoring is impossible even with convincing performances.
“I don’t want to sound like a bad loser but our performance tonight deserves more than a point. I am tired of saying this but football is a scoring goal, if you don't score you don't get points. We talk about a lot of things but the most important thing is to put the ball in the back of the net.”
The Spaniard also suggested the media was always harsh on his side, insisting the Sea Robbers were “doing a lot of things well”, despite struggling to maintain consistency in the league, where they trail leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played three games fewer and have not played in the league since September, by eight points.
“You guys [the media] want to analyse the result...you don’t want to analyse the games. [If] we draw, [you say] we have the problems to score, [if] we score three [goals] [you say] we are in a great form, if we concede three [you say] we are not defending well. We are doing a lot of things very well,”' Riveiro stated.
Pirates deserved more than a point against Bay – Riveiro
Bucs coach decries stoppages as they fail to score yet again
Image: BackpagePix/Gerhard Duraan
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has insinuated that habitual stoppages and interruptions in the local game, mainly caused by players faking injuries to wind down the clock, are some of the factors that make his side struggle to make things happen.
Having won their previous two league matches against Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs, Pirates' inconsistency reared its ugly head again at the weekend when they were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium, where midfielder Thabang Monare was red-carded in the 90th minute.
“Usually the PSL games have many interruptions. If you want to interrupt the game 60 times, you can do it. It is fine. The moment you get the rhythm, the opponent can stop the game as they want. This really makes it difficult to have rhythm in games,” Riveiro bemoaned.
The Sea Robbers mentor believed the single point they bagged was not a true reflection of what they actually put in as a display on the day against Bay. Even so, Riveiro acknowledges that winning matches without scoring is impossible even with convincing performances.
“I don’t want to sound like a bad loser but our performance tonight deserves more than a point. I am tired of saying this but football is a scoring goal, if you don't score you don't get points. We talk about a lot of things but the most important thing is to put the ball in the back of the net.”
The Spaniard also suggested the media was always harsh on his side, insisting the Sea Robbers were “doing a lot of things well”, despite struggling to maintain consistency in the league, where they trail leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played three games fewer and have not played in the league since September, by eight points.
“You guys [the media] want to analyse the result...you don’t want to analyse the games. [If] we draw, [you say] we have the problems to score, [if] we score three [goals] [you say] we are in a great form, if we concede three [you say] we are not defending well. We are doing a lot of things very well,”' Riveiro stated.
Relief as troubled Amakhosi get late goal in the derby
Janine van Wyk to top African appearances record at Wafcon qualifier
Broos flays CAF, Fifa over poor Rwanda pitch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos