Polokwane City coach Lehlohonolo Seema has pledged to support new signing Ndumiso Mabena to get back to his old form.
Mabena saw his contract with Orlando Pirates not renewed at the end of last season before being offered a short-term contract by Rise and Shine.
He made his debut during their goalless draw with AmaZulu at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Monday in a DStv Premiership match.
The striker has also reunited with Seema after they enjoyed a good working relationship at now-defunct Bloemfontein Celtic.
“Mabena’s role is to help the team win and with his experience to guide the other guys,” Seema said of the 36-year-old striker.
“I don’t want to put pressure on Mabena at all or [Manuel] Kambala. These guys were brought here just to come and help the team to win and the players can learn from their experience.
“They didn’t start the game, AmaZulu opted to start with their new signing [Taariq] Fielies and we didn’t. We all have our reasons.
“Would you rather have Mabena that is starting with the game and he hasn’t been playing for a long time, then he gets tired and then you bring a youngster that is playing in the Premier League for the first time, and you then think he would have started with the game.”
Seema, 43, added that he knew that Mabena could still deliver once he got his confidence and fitness back, and said he would be patient with him.
“We have to support and protect him. He is a member of our team and he will help the club,” he said.
“He will play the way he likes. The way he knows how to play. It’s been a long time since I worked with him and I’m not a coach who will say I know how you play and I want you to play like this, no that’s why we didn’t just sign anyone.
“We took time to check, so Mabena must play his game and it will help the team in the structure.”
Polokwane’s next match will be against Royal AM at home on Saturday (5.30pm).
Coach Seema promises to be patient with striker Mabena
Veteran brought in to also assist Polokwane youngsters
Image: Philip Maeta
