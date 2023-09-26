AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco was content with a point they got during their dull goalless draw with Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium yesterday.
Although the Spaniard feels they should have got all three points had they converted some of their chances, he will take the draw, especially away from home.
“When you are not winning the game, you cannot be fully happy, but we tried, especially the second part of the first half,” Franco told SuperSport TV after the match.
“In the second half, we were superior, we were understanding the game much better. After the first half, we started creating chances, but we didn’t convert.
“At least we were solid in defence, but we have to be content with the point, not happy though.”
Franco, Seema happy with goalless draw
Both teams upped the tempo in the second half
Image: Philip Maeta
A victory for AmaZulu would have seen them move to fourth on the log table, while Rise and Shine would have been in the top eight, but both failed to take the opportunity.
Polokwane came into this fixture having not played since August 30, when they lost 2-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns at this venue.
They were also looking to end the two back-to-back defeats they suffered to Golden Arrows and Sundowns before the Fifa international break.
AmaZulu on the other side, were looking for their third successive victory after they beat Cape Town City and TS Galaxy in their previous matches.
Having not been in action for almost a month, City struggled to get their rhythm going in this match, they looked rusty and struggled to get going, while Usuthu dominated in the first half.
And coach Lehlohonolo Seema was also pleased with a point even though he feels this is a match they should have won.
“I think we started not the way we wanted. The structure was there, but we didn’t give them enough pressure, especially in the second half,” Seema said.
“Second half, we changed the personnel and we created enough chances for us to get at least a goal, but it’s a work in progress. This young team is growing each and every game they are playing.
“After two games, we have a clean sheet but step in the right direction. We dealt with many things. They had their chances, they should have snatched it, but I think we created more than them.”
