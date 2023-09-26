Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro wants his troops to concentrate on Friday’s CAF Champions League fixture against Botswana outfit Jwaneng Galaxy before thinking about the MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns in Durban on October 7.
“Friday’s game is massive for us. We have the opportunity to go to the group stages of the African Champions League. Our focus is on Jwaneng. We have a difficult task. It's going to be so difficult against Jwaneng. They are leading 1-0 [from the first leg] but we understand the responsibility we have,” Riveiro said.
“Our job as the technical team is to make sure that everybody is thinking about the importance of that game and after that, if we manage to go to the group stage, we are going to get a motivational boost that’s going to help us to face the final. So if we want to go to the final stronger than usual, it's important to win the next game of this period on Friday.”
Pirates face Jwaneng in the second leg of the Champions League second preliminary round at Orlando Stadium on Friday (7.30pm). The Sea Robbers lost the away leg two weeks ago, before suffering another similar defeat to Sundowns in the league three days later.
Pirates suffered their third successive defeat when they lost 1-0 again to Stellenbosch in the return leg of the MTN8 semifinals at home on Sunday. Despite the defeat, the Soweto giants still booked their berth in the Wafa Wafa decider, billed for Moses Mabhida Stadium, in Durban, thanks to their 2-1 win in the away leg early this month.
Riveiro sounds battle cry ahead of Jwaneng clash
Bucs coach believes CAF tie will set tone for MTN8 final
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro wants his troops to concentrate on Friday’s CAF Champions League fixture against Botswana outfit Jwaneng Galaxy before thinking about the MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns in Durban on October 7.
“Friday’s game is massive for us. We have the opportunity to go to the group stages of the African Champions League. Our focus is on Jwaneng. We have a difficult task. It's going to be so difficult against Jwaneng. They are leading 1-0 [from the first leg] but we understand the responsibility we have,” Riveiro said.
“Our job as the technical team is to make sure that everybody is thinking about the importance of that game and after that, if we manage to go to the group stage, we are going to get a motivational boost that’s going to help us to face the final. So if we want to go to the final stronger than usual, it's important to win the next game of this period on Friday.”
Pirates face Jwaneng in the second leg of the Champions League second preliminary round at Orlando Stadium on Friday (7.30pm). The Sea Robbers lost the away leg two weeks ago, before suffering another similar defeat to Sundowns in the league three days later.
Pirates suffered their third successive defeat when they lost 1-0 again to Stellenbosch in the return leg of the MTN8 semifinals at home on Sunday. Despite the defeat, the Soweto giants still booked their berth in the Wafa Wafa decider, billed for Moses Mabhida Stadium, in Durban, thanks to their 2-1 win in the away leg early this month.
Mokwena hopes players maintain momentum in league and CAF games
Khuliso Mudau ‘a specimen’ who should be in Bafana: Sundowns coach Mokwena
Stellies have lot of players who are aggressive on the ball says Zwane
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos