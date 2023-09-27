Gauteng to continue hosting Bafana matches

Despite poor attendance for Bafana Bafana matches in Johannesburg, their international friendly against Eswatini next month will be staged in Gauteng.
This was revealed yesterday by Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao, who said the reason the match is being played in Gauteng is because Bafana will have to travel to Ivory Coast immediately thereafter.
Earlier this month, Bafana played their two friendlies in front of almost empty seats at Orlando Stadium against Namibia and DR Congo.
They will play a friendly against Eswatini on October 13 in a venue yet to be confirmed and four days later against Ivory Coast away.
“The friendly now against Eswatini will be played in Gauteng,” Monyepao explained to the media during the Sasol League National championship launch yesterday.
“The reason is they [Bafana] have to jump into the next flight, going to Ivory Coast immediately. So, in terms of where they can play, it becomes a little bit difficult.
“We wanted to play this game in Cape Town, however, but there are other events happening.”
Monyepao also revealed that they are still negotiating with other provinces to host the Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifier on November 13.
“We have certain stadiums that CAF has looked at and approved in terms of where the team can play. We got Orlando, FNB, Mbombela, Cape Town and Moses Mabhida stadiums,” she said.
“These are the only venues where we can play the games. We engaged all these provinces to ask if will you be available to assist us financially since November is still far.”
Meanwhile, Monyepao also confirmed that Banyana Banyana players have received their money after their participation in the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia last month.
“It’s a topic that I didn’t want to discuss because, for us, it is about doing our job whether the players get the money [or not], I know we are always killed because people go and accuse us of not paying the players.
“But I think it puts so much unnecessary pressure on our players because once people know they got money, they invite friends that should not be there and it makes them lose focus on what is required.
“So, from our side of the association, we don’t really like going public about payments of players. I can’t even tell you when I paid them because it’s not something nice for us to be saying.
SA Football Players’ Union secretary Nhlanhla Shabalala said when they checked last week, there were issues with tax hence there was a delay and he was not sure if they were finally paid.
Meanwhile, the Sasol League Championship will take place at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein from October 16 to 22.
