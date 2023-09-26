Marumo Gallants coach Pitso Dladla has high hopes that bagging their maiden win of the campaign by beating struggling Milford at home at the weekend, will see them turn the corner as they aim to bounce back to the big time.
Ivorian striker Cyrille N'Guessan's solitary unanswered strike gave Marumo victory against bottom-placed Milford, who bought Uthongathi's status to campaign in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC), at Isak Steyl Stadium in Vanderbijlpark.
Bahlanane Bantwa remain unbeaten this term with three draws and Saturday's win.
“This is our first win of the season and we want to build on it. Let's see how far we can go with our unbeaten run. We don't want to stretch our unbeaten run with just draws...we aim to win games. I hope this win will open luck for us and make us believe in ourselves going forward,” Dladla said.
Dladla, who coached Richards Bay in the elite league last term, said Milford were a tough nut to crack. He heaped praise on his players for winning key battles on the day. Milford have lost all their four opening fixtures and they are the only side without a goal in the MFC thus far.
“Look, I must be honest, it was a very difficult game for us. Milford came here to fight for their lives. They gave us a good fight. It was a game that became more of a duel but the good thing is that our boys were prepared for that and won most of those duels,'' Dladla said.
Results
Callies 0-0 JDR; Venda 1-0 Rovers; Casric 2-0 Lions; Marumo 1-0 Millford; Magesi 2-0 Leopards; Upington 2-3 Orbit; AmaTuks 0-0 La Masia; Baroka 0-0 Maritzburg.
First win lifts hopes for Gallants in NDF
Tough victory earned against winless Milford
Image: Lee Warren
Results
Callies 0-0 JDR; Venda 1-0 Rovers; Casric 2-0 Lions; Marumo 1-0 Millford; Magesi 2-0 Leopards; Upington 2-3 Orbit; AmaTuks 0-0 La Masia; Baroka 0-0 Maritzburg.
