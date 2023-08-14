Castillo continues to enthral fans to end Amakhosi’s trophy drought

Having already been receiving rave reviews barely a month in SA, new signing Edson Castillo continued to endear himself to the Amakhosi faithful, netting a late winner to send Kaizer Chiefs to the MTN8 semifinals as they beat Cape Town City 2-1 at a sold-out Athlone Stadium yesterday.
The victory has given Chiefs a chance to continue fighting to end their prolonged trophy drought. Christian Saile’s cross is what set-up Castillo to score the winner in stoppage time. City almost snatched a leveller later on but Chiefs’ Reeve Frosler cleared the ball off the line.
Despite his late costly howler that resulted in a 2-1 defeat away to Mamelodi Sundowns in a league tie on Wednesday, Brandon Peterson kept his berth in goal for Chiefs, while striker Ranga Chivaviro started off a bench after a difficult start to life at Naturena. After being used mainly as a winger in Chiefs’ previous two games this term, Ashley Du Preez started as a No.9.
Conversely, City didn’t tweak the line-up that did duty in their opening two games of the season vs Polokwane City and Moroka Swallows, where they managed 1-0 wins in both occasions. From the word go, both teams were purposeful, throwing everything at each other.
The high intensity at which both sides played in saw them win a number of corner kicks and one of those inspired the hosts to draw the first blood, courtesy of Marc van Heerden, who headed home from Taahir Goedeman’s cross in the 23rd minute.
At first glance, Van Heerden’s headed effort looked like it didn’t cross the line but the assistant referee never doubted it was a goal as he ruled it legitimate in the blink of an eye. It was initially a corner kick that was whipped in by Khanyisa Mayo that fell to Goedeman after Chiefs had failed to clear their lines.
Chiefs would draw level, via Du Preez, who showed City defenders a clean pair of heels before beating Darren Keet after he was teed up by City’s old boy Mduduzi Mdantsane, six minutes after the hour mark. As much as the intensity made the game to be interesting, it also resulted in a few rushed decisions. Even the second half was a high intensity affair.
