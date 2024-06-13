South Africa

WATCH | EFF briefing ahead of parliament on Friday

13 June 2024 - 18:02

The EFF's Julius Malema is holding a press briefing in Cape Town on Thursday evening. 

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | EFF learning how costly, dangerous hypocrisy is

After the local government elections of 2021, where the ANC went on to haemorrhage even more voter support than it had in the previous election.
1 day ago

READER LETTER | DA, EFF must dump extremist economics, help GNU

A government of national unity (GNU) was successfully formed in 1994 because the country had wise, humble and patient leaders in both Nelson Mandela ...
2 days ago

READER LETTER | New government must revitalise economy, create jobs

While the ANC has played a pivotal role in liberating our beautiful country, it has also contributed to the degeneration of our economy and moral ...
3 days ago

