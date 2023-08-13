"Imagine if you are a player like Bongani Zungu with all the hardships that you have gone through. Now the first thing is to protect the heart from the game and now the process is to get him to fall in love with the game.
"To make sacrifices for football again and make it feel like number one. He is getting there and he has lost a lot of weight.
"Last season when I said Zungu must lose weight, you guys (media) were also upset by his weight. He lost three or four kilos now and that's very difficult.
"I'm very proud of him and the players, but we have to manage them. They are human beings."
Mokwena also added that he will continue to manage Zwane this season.
"People say why I always take Themba Zwane off... he is 34 years old. Think of many players who are 34 years old. How do they play 90 minutes every three or four days?
"It doesn't even happen in Europe. It's not possible what's going to happen if we play him 90 minutes every game after three days.
"So, I have to be very careful. Gavin Hunt (SuperSport United coach) does it with Bradley Grobler and nobody says anything, but when Rulani does it with Themba Zwane, I have an agenda.
"How is that possible? He is the captain of the team."
Rulani vouches for Zungu's return after weight loss
Downs coach also explains why Zwane doesn't play full match
Image: Ahmed Hassan/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has revealed that midfielder Bongani Zungu is getting close to his old form and could start matches soon.
Zungu saw little game time since his return to Sundowns last season from French club Amiens SC due to fitness issues and injuries.
Mokwena even went public last season and said he told the 30-year-old to lose some weight and he is pleased with what he is seeing recently.
This season, Zungu is yet to start a match as he came on as a substitute in three games Sundowns have played so far.
"He is getting there. He is understanding. Again, Bongs has struggled, don't just look here now. He had a stint at Amiens, then he was sent on loan to Rangers and had a few off-field issues," Mokwena told the media after Sundowns' 1-0 victory over Moroka Swallows in the MTN8 quarter-final at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
Themba Zwane scored the only goal in the 48th minute, finishing after getting a defense-splitting pass from Brazilian striker Lucas Ribeiro Costa.
"He said to me the other day that he is falling in love with the game again. That's a big statement.
Sundowns eliminate 10-man Swallows from MTN8 at Lucas Moripe Stadium
"Imagine if you are a player like Bongani Zungu with all the hardships that you have gone through. Now the first thing is to protect the heart from the game and now the process is to get him to fall in love with the game.
"To make sacrifices for football again and make it feel like number one. He is getting there and he has lost a lot of weight.
"Last season when I said Zungu must lose weight, you guys (media) were also upset by his weight. He lost three or four kilos now and that's very difficult.
"I'm very proud of him and the players, but we have to manage them. They are human beings."
Mokwena also added that he will continue to manage Zwane this season.
"People say why I always take Themba Zwane off... he is 34 years old. Think of many players who are 34 years old. How do they play 90 minutes every three or four days?
"It doesn't even happen in Europe. It's not possible what's going to happen if we play him 90 minutes every game after three days.
"So, I have to be very careful. Gavin Hunt (SuperSport United coach) does it with Bradley Grobler and nobody says anything, but when Rulani does it with Themba Zwane, I have an agenda.
"How is that possible? He is the captain of the team."
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos