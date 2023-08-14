Komphela happy with Swallows' progress

Despite losing 0-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 quarterfinal on Saturday, Moroka Swallows coach Steve Komphela is content with the progress his side is making and said they are getting close to where he wants them to be.
Komphela suffered his successive defeat when he lost 0-1 to his former side Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday in a match where captain Andile Jali was shown the red card in the seventh minute. That meant the Birds were forced to play with 10 men for over 83 minutes. However, Komphela was pleased with what he saw from his charges.
Downs captain Themba Zwane scored the only goal after the second half to help the Brazilians to advance to the next round of the competition.
“It’s not far off. I think coming into this match, one will say we were at 35 or 40%, but what I saw took me to 60% and the red card as well and how we reacted after that I thought we are getting there,” Komphela told the media after the match.
“It is not easy, it takes time. But it’s ending because people need to know how we work. But quickly we must click.”
Komphela admitted that the early red card to Jali also disrupted their plans as they were yet to train to play a man down this season.
“There are two things in life, area of concern and area of chase. If you can’t chase something, change it, but if you can’t change it it is just a concern move on,” he said.
“These things happen in football and no one knew this could happen. So whether you get disappointed or not, you just have to move on.
“We have not yet trained for one man down and if it happens what do you do, we must learn to play with one man down.”
After spending three years with Sundowns before joining Swallows this season, Komphela, 56, said he was met with emotions after the match.
“You have to be touched, emotions are emotions. There were a lot of them and not from playing personnel or technical staff or even support staff.
“After the match, I came across Rivaldo Coetzee, Mosa Lebusa and the handshakes are the same.
“It then triggers the emotions we used to share, Denis Onyango, with the hug, you still feel you are with them.
“They gave me three beautiful years and I also appreciate that I was part of this family.”
