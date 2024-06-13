PSL transfers: Bucs tipped to bag Nwabali

Pirates are understood to be leading the race to sign the talented SuperSport defender after he impressed in this recently concluded season. The Buccaneers have earmarked the 23-year-old to bolster their defence ahead of the CAF Champions League next season.
Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United to Pirates or overseas)
After his impressive performances with Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in January where he guided the Super Eagles to the final, Nwabali has attracted interest from unnamed local and overseas teams. Sowetan has been informed that the 28-year-old has more than 10 offers and that there is no chance he will stay at Chippa.
With Pirates recently releasing two of their goalkeepers in Richard Ofori and Siyabonga Mpontshane, they are favourites to land his signature. The two clubs also enjoy a good relationship when it comes to transfers, with many players having moved either direction in the past.
Thabang Monare (Pirates to SuperSport)
SuperSport are leading the race to sign Monare who parted ways with Pirates recently. SuperSport feel the 34-year-old's experience will help their young players. Matsatsantsa a Pitori have been interested in the Bafana Bafana midfielder for a while, having worked with coach Gavin Hunt at the now-defunct Bidvest Wits.
There are several players whose contracts are coming to an end this month. Neville Khoza looks at five transfers that are likely to be concluded soon.
Kamohelo Mokotjo (Sekhukhune United to Cape Town City)
City are understood to have made contact with Mokotjo. The Citizens have already made it clear that they will sign players with experience to have enough depth, and the 33-year-old is one of the players who fits the bill. They also see him as an ideal candidate to replace Thato Mokeke, who left the club earlier this year.
Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs to Sekhukhune United)
Sekhukhune are believed to have agreed a deal in principle with the 30-year-old defender and will sign him once his contract expires with Chiefs. Chiefs have not offered the former Defender of the Season a new deal. Ngcobo struggled for game time, making eight appearances for Amakhosi across all competitions in a recently concluded season.
Kegan Johannes (SuperSport United to Orlando Pirates)
