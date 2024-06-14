Soccer

Gavin Hunt's challenge to PSL coaches

Enrol for couching courses - United coach

14 June 2024 - 06:00
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt was among coaches who were conferred with CAF A badges at a graduation ceremony at Safa House last Friday.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

After obtaining his CAF A Licence, one of the most decorated coaches in the country, Gavin Hunt, has challenged his counterparts to continue enrolling for coaching courses, feeling "there's a huge lack of football knowledge" among coaches in SA.

SuperSport United's Hunt, alongside Eric Tinkler of Cape Town City and Stellenbosch's Steve Barker, were among coaches who were conferred with CAF A badges at a graduation ceremony at Safa House last Friday.

Hunt, who boasts four league titles and multiple other trophies as a coach, wants to see more coaching courses being rolled out in SA , reckoning that'd help coaches develop as "there's a huge lack of knowledge" among them in the country.

"In SA, we need to have these [coaching courses] more because I think there's a huge lack of knowledge in SA and people might not think that [there's indeed a huge lack of knowledge among coaches]. People think they know football. I think the more and more the courses can be done, the better for SA football in the long run,'' Hunt said.

Hunt highlighted that he enjoyed the journey, implying he didn't come with the mentality being 'Mr know it all'. The Matsatsantsa tactician also didn't hide that he was disappointed when he was told he couldn't sit on the bench in CAF Confederation Cup games for SuperSport in the just-ended season as he didn't have the CAF A Licence at the time, which is mandatory for coaches in CAF tournaments.

"I came with an open mind ... which you have to do in this type of things. I mean, there were a lot of debates, a lot of talks. We started in December last year and the journey was interesting. There were a lot of discussions about football, terminology changes and all these type of things, technology also changes a lot in football,'' Hunt stated.

"That was [not to be able to sit on the bench in SuperSport's Confed Cup games] disappointing because I've been sitting on the bench for the last 25 years even in CAF games, and now all of a sudden I couldn't sit on the bench, so that was a bit disappointing.''

