Our 2023/24 PSL team of the season

The 2023/24 season produced a few individual highs. We pick our best XI
Goalkeeper: Ronwen Williams (Sundowns)
Williams was outstanding for the Brazilians, playing a huge role in them winning their seventh successive title. Earlier in the campaign, the 32-year-old went nine consecutive games without conceding. The Bafana Bafana skipper kept 15 clean sheets in 22 appearances in the league with only eight goals conceded in what was a fine campaign.
Right-back: Deano van Rooyen (Stellenbosch)
Van Rooyen was one of Stellenbosch's unsung heroes with the likes of Iqraam Rayners and Jayden Adams receiving plaudits for the side's stellar campaign. It was evident that Van Rooyen was not the side's skipper by mistake as he always motivated his teammates whenever the chips were down. The 27-year-old right-back was hard to beat in 1v1 situations, thanks to his tactical awareness and strong physique. Van Rooyen missed just three league matches, contributing with a goal and an assist in the process.
Left-back: Deon Hotto (Pirates)
Hotto had a blinder of a campaign, staying consistent all season long. Hotto is primarily a winger but was mainly used as a left-back by Pirates coach Jose Riveiro this season, playing more than 20 league games and managed five assists and one goal. The 33-year-old utility winger's work rate made him one of the most instrumental players for the Sea Robbers.
Central defender: Grant Kekana (Sundowns)
Not only was Kekana solid for Sundowns on their way to winning their seventh league title in a row, he also played a role in Bafana Bafana finishing third in the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast early this year. Kekana, 31, contributed big time in Sundowns leaking just 11 goals in the league as he was always there even when other centre-backs were dropped.
Central defender: Olivier Touré (Stellenbosch)
Touré, 26, was impressive for Stellies, helping the side to keep an impressive 11 clean sheets from 30 league games. The towering centre-back made 26 league appearances for the Cape Winelands outfit. Touré formed a solid central defensive partnership with Thabo Moloisane. Physique is Touré's biggest weapon, helping him to win duels, especially the aerial ones.
Holding midfielder: Marcelo Allende (Sundowns)
Despite scoring two goals and providing three assists in the league in 18 matches, the 25-year-old was a crucial cog for the Brazilians, thanks to his unrivalled work rate and ability to be a box-to-box kind of a midfielder. Allende also made sure Sundowns' midfield remained stable even when other midfielders such as Teboho Mokoena, Bongani Zungu and Bathusi Aubaas struggled with injuries.
Our 2023/24 PSL team of the season
Maswanganyi, Williams shone brightest in the campaign
Image: Darren Stewart
The 2023/24 season produced a few individual highs. We pick our best XI
Goalkeeper: Ronwen Williams (Sundowns)
Williams was outstanding for the Brazilians, playing a huge role in them winning their seventh successive title. Earlier in the campaign, the 32-year-old went nine consecutive games without conceding. The Bafana Bafana skipper kept 15 clean sheets in 22 appearances in the league with only eight goals conceded in what was a fine campaign.
Right-back: Deano van Rooyen (Stellenbosch)
Van Rooyen was one of Stellenbosch's unsung heroes with the likes of Iqraam Rayners and Jayden Adams receiving plaudits for the side's stellar campaign. It was evident that Van Rooyen was not the side's skipper by mistake as he always motivated his teammates whenever the chips were down. The 27-year-old right-back was hard to beat in 1v1 situations, thanks to his tactical awareness and strong physique. Van Rooyen missed just three league matches, contributing with a goal and an assist in the process.
Left-back: Deon Hotto (Pirates)
Hotto had a blinder of a campaign, staying consistent all season long. Hotto is primarily a winger but was mainly used as a left-back by Pirates coach Jose Riveiro this season, playing more than 20 league games and managed five assists and one goal. The 33-year-old utility winger's work rate made him one of the most instrumental players for the Sea Robbers.
Central defender: Grant Kekana (Sundowns)
Not only was Kekana solid for Sundowns on their way to winning their seventh league title in a row, he also played a role in Bafana Bafana finishing third in the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast early this year. Kekana, 31, contributed big time in Sundowns leaking just 11 goals in the league as he was always there even when other centre-backs were dropped.
Central defender: Olivier Touré (Stellenbosch)
Touré, 26, was impressive for Stellies, helping the side to keep an impressive 11 clean sheets from 30 league games. The towering centre-back made 26 league appearances for the Cape Winelands outfit. Touré formed a solid central defensive partnership with Thabo Moloisane. Physique is Touré's biggest weapon, helping him to win duels, especially the aerial ones.
Holding midfielder: Marcelo Allende (Sundowns)
Despite scoring two goals and providing three assists in the league in 18 matches, the 25-year-old was a crucial cog for the Brazilians, thanks to his unrivalled work rate and ability to be a box-to-box kind of a midfielder. Allende also made sure Sundowns' midfield remained stable even when other midfielders such as Teboho Mokoena, Bongani Zungu and Bathusi Aubaas struggled with injuries.
Image: Darren Stewart
Attacking midfielder: Patrick Maswanganyi (Pirates)
“Tito” as Maswanganyi is affectionately known, was Pirates' heartbeat. He scored 10 goals across all competitions, providing 12 assists in the process. The 26-year-old Tito also scooped more than five man of the match awards in a season, where he also broke into Bafana Bafana set-up.
Right-winger: Devin Titus (Stellenbosch)
The 24-year-old Titus was a marvel to watch, playing a telling role in Stellenbosch's success as they finished third and qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup in a season where they also won the Carling Knockout, their first ever top-flight cup. Titus netted an impressive 12 goals across all tournaments, adding three assists as well.
Left-winger: Lucas Ribeiro (Sundowns)
Ribeiro struggled with injuries but that didn't stop him from scoring an impressive 16 goals in 30 games across the domestic league and the CAF Champions League alone. The 25-year-old Brazil introduced himself in SA in a fine style as it was his first year in the country after joining the Tshwane heavyweights from Belgian second-tie side SK Beveren at the start of the season.
Forward: Tshegofatso Mabasa (Pirates)
Mabasa enjoyed a rich vein of form, finishing as the top goalscorer with 16 goals in 26 games. The 27-year-old's change of fortunes started when he was loaned to Moroka Swallows at the beginning of the season. He regained his confidence as he started scoring in goals and was recalled in January and continued with his impressive form at the Buccaneers, where he played a role in helping the club finish second and winning the Nedbank Cup title.
Forward: Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch)
Rayners was key for Stellies' impressive run as he finished with 15 goals in 28 matches, one behind Mabasa. The 28-year-old also scored five goals against Polokwane City in a league match in April, becoming the second player after former Moroka Swallows man, James Chamanga, to net five in a single PSL fixture. Chamanga achieved this feat when his Swallows beat Platinum Stars 6-2 in 2007.
Bench: Manuel Sapunga, Tapelo Xoki, Aubrey Modiba, Thabo Moloisane, Mpho Mvelase, Relebohile Mofokeng, Sanele Barns, Oswin Apollis
Coach: Rulani Mokwena
PSL transfers: Bucs tipped to bag Nwabali
Gavin Hunt's challenge to PSL coaches
SOWETAN SAYS | More varied venues will boost Bafana
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos