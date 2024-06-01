Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro’s decision to start fan-darling Relebohile Mofokeng’s off the bench proved a coup de maître as the exciting 19-year-old netted with the last touch of the game, helping Bucs to beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the sold-out Nedbank Cup final here on Saturday.
Mofokeng, who only entered the fray for Innocent Maela in the 71st minute, was brilliantly picked by Monnapule Saleng inside the box, starting by nutmegging Bongani Zungu before smartly using the outside of his boot to beat Downs keeper Ronwen Williams in the 94th minute.
The dramatic winner sent Pirates fans, who created a vibrant atmosphere by flying the club’s flags almost throughout the game, into a frenzy, leaving their Sundowns counterparts shaking their hands in disbelief. Pirates keeper Sipho Chaine had saved Lucas Ribeiro’s penalty in the sixth minute.
Mofokeng the hero as Pirates inflict another cup agony on Downs
Sundowns lost 2-1 to Bucs in the sold-out Nedbank Cup final
Image: Dirk Kotze
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro’s decision to start fan-darling Relebohile Mofokeng’s off the bench proved a coup de maître as the exciting 19-year-old netted with the last touch of the game, helping Bucs to beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the sold-out Nedbank Cup final here on Saturday.
Mofokeng, who only entered the fray for Innocent Maela in the 71st minute, was brilliantly picked by Monnapule Saleng inside the box, starting by nutmegging Bongani Zungu before smartly using the outside of his boot to beat Downs keeper Ronwen Williams in the 94th minute.
The dramatic winner sent Pirates fans, who created a vibrant atmosphere by flying the club’s flags almost throughout the game, into a frenzy, leaving their Sundowns counterparts shaking their hands in disbelief. Pirates keeper Sipho Chaine had saved Lucas Ribeiro’s penalty in the sixth minute.
Sundowns midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch ruled out of Nedbank Cup final against Pirates
The intensity picked up tremendously in the second stanza and referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa, who didn’t have a good first half either, struggled to keep up with the high intensity, making some irrational decision with the biggest of them all giving Pirates a penalty, tucked away by Patrick Maswanganyi, the man who won it by going down under a slight contact by Aubrey Modiba 26 minutes into the second half.
Giving Pirates that penalty was more like appeasing them after he gave Sundowns a very dubious one earlier on. Maswanganyi’s penalty cancelled out Themba Zwane’s 54th minute goal that had looked to have given Sundowns the cup.
Zwane tapped in a sweet cross from Ribeiro, who left Maela and Makhehleni Makhaula for death through his dribbling on the right-flank before passing to Zwane. Ribeiro unfortunately injured his shoulder in the process and was replaced by Thapelo Morena seconds after his heroics.
Tso finds Ke Yona final too difficult to call
Gasa appeared to be a man who was so eager to please both sides. Sundowns started the game like a house on fire, forcing a dubious penalty in the sixth minute when Khuliso Mudau was muscled off the ball by Pirates’ duo of Deon Hotto and Thabiso Sesane. Gasa didn’t hesitate to award a penalty but Chaine brilliantly used his flying feet to deny Lucas Ribeiro.
Kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes to allow for latecomers to make their way into the venue safely. There was also a further delay of five minutes to fix a low-hanging net at Pirates’ goalposts. It was Sundowns’ 57th game of the season, eclipsing their 2007/08 season’s record of most games (56) in a single campaign.
Bucs’ success also stretched Riveiro’s unbeaten run in finals since arriving in the country at the start of last term. The Nedbank Cup is the Spaniard’s fourth trophy at the Sea Robbers. Pirates beat Sundowns in the MTN8 final earlier this season, having also eliminate them in the semifinals en route to winning the same cup last term.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos