Klopp praises fired-up Nunez after Liverpool comeback

Juergen Klopp gave credit to Darwin Nunez after the frustrated striker came off the bench to score twice helping 10-man Liverpool come from behind to beat Newcastle United 2-1 in a pulsating Premier League clash on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Uruguayan has been out of favour so far this season, but his late brace against the Magpies showcased the best of his qualities and he will get more chances, Klopp told Sky Sports.

“He was obviously fired up about not playing, not starting, and he put all the energy into those two shots — it was a super-mature performance and two top-class goals,” a delighted Klopp said as he reflected on what he described as one of the best victories of his career.

Liverpool went behind midway through the first half and then had captain Virgil van Dijk sent off for a foul on Alexander Isak, and when forward Luis Diaz was replaced by centreback Joe Gomez it looked like Liverpool were battening down the hatches.