A special prayer service at a chapel at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday will mark the arrival of the remains of KwaZulu-Natal student Sinegugu Myeni, who died in the Philippines on July 10.
KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said she would accompany Myeni’s family and relatives as they officially receive her remains.
The psychology masters student will be buried on Saturday.
Dube-Ncube and Zululand district mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi have been instrumental in the repatriation of Myeni’s remains to SA.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Myeni family. As the provincial government we do not want the family to suffer the pain of the loss of their beloved daughter alone. The provincial government had taken a decision to assist with the repatriation process and the funeral arrangements to ensure Sinegugu is given a dignified send-off,” said Dube-Ncube.
She said social workers were on standby to counsel the bereaved family.
TimesLIVE
Remains of KZN student who died in the Philippines to arrive in SA on Thursday
The psychology masters student will be buried on Saturday
Image: Supplied
A special prayer service at a chapel at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday will mark the arrival of the remains of KwaZulu-Natal student Sinegugu Myeni, who died in the Philippines on July 10.
KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said she would accompany Myeni’s family and relatives as they officially receive her remains.
The psychology masters student will be buried on Saturday.
Dube-Ncube and Zululand district mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi have been instrumental in the repatriation of Myeni’s remains to SA.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Myeni family. As the provincial government we do not want the family to suffer the pain of the loss of their beloved daughter alone. The provincial government had taken a decision to assist with the repatriation process and the funeral arrangements to ensure Sinegugu is given a dignified send-off,” said Dube-Ncube.
She said social workers were on standby to counsel the bereaved family.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos