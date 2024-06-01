Not fair for me to compare Soweto derby to Sundowns-Pirates: Mokwena
For many seasons now, between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have been of huge interest and generally among sone of the best and most exciting clashes on the domestic calendar.
South Africa's two moist stylish, ball-playing teams meet again in Nedbank Cup final at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday (3pm) with a domestic double at stake.
A win for Rulani Mokwena's Sundowns on Saturday may see them complete a treble as they have already won the DStv Premiership and the African Football League (AFL) this season.
For Pirates and their coach Jose Riveiro, a double is within touching distance as they started the campaign by defending the MTN8 where they beat Sundowns on penalties at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Winning the Nedbank Cup would see Pirates defend a second cup trophy and win their fourth out of five in Riveiro's two seasons in charge. That would make for a strong end to the season for the coach and his team after campaign that promised so much ut where they lacked consistency and the power to stay in the race with Sundowns in the Premiership, who won the title with six matches to spare by 23 points from the Buccaneers.
Asked, given the huge interest in not just Sunday's cup final but Sundowns-Pirates clashes in general these days, Mokwena was asked if the fixture has perhaps even eclipsed the Soweto derby in scale.
“It is difficult for me to compare, I am fortunate to have been involved in those types of games but it would be difficult to compare because the dynamics around [the two games] are a bit different,” the former Pirates assistant and caretaker coach said.
“I don’t think it would be fair for me to compare the Soweto derby to Sundowns against Pirates. Over the last few seasons, and I think the PSL can attest to that, it [Sundowns-Pirates] is probably the most viewed match in the PSL.”
“There is some excitement and rivalry between the two clubs and rightfully so because of the stature and magnitude of the clubs. It would be extremely unfair to compare the profile of both fixtures.”
A PSL official did confirm that the match between Sundowns and Pirates boasts higher viewership numbers than the Soweto derby in recent times.
Sundowns go into the final on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Cape Town City, their only league loss of the season that came in the final round, and their focus will be on how they will bounce back from that disappointment.
“Cup finals that I have been involved in are about minute details where things just sway one way to the other. It is a different ball game completely, but you just have to control what you can control,” Mokwena said.
“You must prepare as best as you can possibly can and perform to your best for every single minute of the 97 or 120 minutes or even with penalties.”