Baroka and Tuks secure playoff spots

At Tuks Stadium
The University of Pretoria and Baroka secured their place in the PSL promotion playoffs after playing to a 1-1 draw in the last round of matches at the Motsepe Foundation Championship here yesterday.
The two will be joined by either Richards Bay or Royal AM – after this weekend's final round of matches – to fight for a place in the DStv Premiership next season.
JDR Stars and Maritzburg United missed out despite the Team of Choice winning their match yesterday. Maritzburg beat JDR 2-1, but it was not enough as they finished fourth.
AmaTuks came into this game second on the table, two points ahead of third-placed Baroka, and needed to avoid a defeat to keep their second place.
But their form was not impressive, having failed to win in their previous six games. But yesterday, they didn't have to win as a draw was going to be enough to see them qualify for the playoffs. Baroka, who finished third, also needed to avoid defeat and hope for other results to go their way between Maritzburg and JDR.
In a match where chances were far and few in between, Bakgaga broke the deadlock three minutes before the interval against the run of play through Khomotso Lekoliane, who broke through on goal and slotted the opener.
With momentum with them, Bakgaga finished the stronger of the two as they looked to increase their lead. The home side offered little going forward, with their confidence appearing to be low following their poor run in the league and went into the interval on the back-foot.
Baroka continued their dominance in the second half, with AmaTuks allowing them to have the ball and looking to catch them on the counter.
Thabang Sibanyoni equalised for AmaTuks on the hour mark after he combined with Kamohelo Pheeane to head home inside the box.
After finding the equaliser, AmaTuks opted to sit back and invited pressure from Baroka, who had chances to restore their lead but could not find the back of the net.
With results not going their way recently, AmaTuks' plan was to secure a result to see them qualify for the playoffs and defended well as both teams settled for the draw.
Meanwhile, Platinum City Rovers and NB La Masia were relegated to the ABC Motsepe League.
Baroka and Tuks secure playoff spots
La Masia join City Rovers in relegation
Image: Philip Maeta
At Tuks Stadium
The University of Pretoria and Baroka secured their place in the PSL promotion playoffs after playing to a 1-1 draw in the last round of matches at the Motsepe Foundation Championship here yesterday.
The two will be joined by either Richards Bay or Royal AM – after this weekend's final round of matches – to fight for a place in the DStv Premiership next season.
JDR Stars and Maritzburg United missed out despite the Team of Choice winning their match yesterday. Maritzburg beat JDR 2-1, but it was not enough as they finished fourth.
AmaTuks came into this game second on the table, two points ahead of third-placed Baroka, and needed to avoid a defeat to keep their second place.
But their form was not impressive, having failed to win in their previous six games. But yesterday, they didn't have to win as a draw was going to be enough to see them qualify for the playoffs. Baroka, who finished third, also needed to avoid defeat and hope for other results to go their way between Maritzburg and JDR.
In a match where chances were far and few in between, Bakgaga broke the deadlock three minutes before the interval against the run of play through Khomotso Lekoliane, who broke through on goal and slotted the opener.
With momentum with them, Bakgaga finished the stronger of the two as they looked to increase their lead. The home side offered little going forward, with their confidence appearing to be low following their poor run in the league and went into the interval on the back-foot.
Baroka continued their dominance in the second half, with AmaTuks allowing them to have the ball and looking to catch them on the counter.
Thabang Sibanyoni equalised for AmaTuks on the hour mark after he combined with Kamohelo Pheeane to head home inside the box.
After finding the equaliser, AmaTuks opted to sit back and invited pressure from Baroka, who had chances to restore their lead but could not find the back of the net.
With results not going their way recently, AmaTuks' plan was to secure a result to see them qualify for the playoffs and defended well as both teams settled for the draw.
Meanwhile, Platinum City Rovers and NB La Masia were relegated to the ABC Motsepe League.
‘Coach of the season should be me’: Rulani after Sundowns break record
Chiefs' occasion to honour Khune a low-key affair
Sundowns march on as race for second spot between Stellenbosch and Pirates goes to the wire
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos