Soccer

'I am talented enough for World Cup' says Seopesenwe

Banyana star banks on bond with Kgatlana to do well at global showpiece

29 June 2023 - 07:59
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Banyana forward Jermaine Seoposenwe.
Banyana forward Jermaine Seoposenwe.
Image: Tobi Adepoju

Asserting she's a "talented player", Banyana Banyana star Jermaine Seoposenwe feels she has a point to prove at the World Cup, to be co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to August 20.

Seoposenwe views the upcoming global showpiece as a perfect opportunity to prove how good she really is, having struggled in the 2019 edition in France, where as the competition's debutants Banyana scored only one goal and lost all three of their pool stages games to bow out at the first hurdle.

"I am a talented player, so I don't feel like there's that much pressure on my side. I feel like I am going to try and enjoy the World Cup. The 2019 World Cup wasn't the best for me. I am taking this opportunity as a revenge run,'' Seoposenwe said at a media open day at UJ's Auckland Park campus yesterday.

"I am going to try and prove what I was capable of, what I should have been in the team in the 2019 World Cup. I want to do that in this World Cup. I am looking forward to showing the growth, the strides that I have made... being that player my teammates can rely on.''

Seoposenwe, 29, also reasoned the return of fellow forward Thembi Kgatlana, after a long lay-off, is another factor why she feels no pressure. Kgatlana has not featured for Banyana since rupturing an achilles tendon in last year's Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) group match against Botswana. Seoposenwe banks on her close bond with Kgatlana. 

"Probably her return takes a little bit of pressure off me. She [Kgatlana] is one of the most dynamic players that I've played alongside. We can really cause havoc,'' said Seoposenwe, who recently joined Monterrey in the Mexican Liga MX Femenil from league rivals Juarez.

"We have a really good relationship, we are roommates and we are friends. We have that rapport with each other. We know exactly where the other one will be [on the pitch when they play together]."

Banyana face Botswana in a farewell friendly at Tsakane Stadium on Sunday (3pm). The team will depart for the World Cup in two batches, on Wednesday and Thursday. They'll be based in New Zealand's capital, Wellington.

