Pirates offload Mabena as they unveil new recruits

The 23-year-old Baloni operates primarily as an attacking midfielder, but can also play as a winger, central midfielder or as a deep-lying playmaker. He played a telling role as All Stars finished fourth in the second-tier last season before selling their franchise to Black Leopards.
In their statement Pirates also confirmed that “the quartet is already with the team and will form part of the preseason preparations.”
Meanwhile, the Sea Robbers also announced that they’d parted ways with midfielder Ntsako Makhubela, utility right-back Craig Martin, central midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu, goalkeeper Kopano Thuntsane and veteran striker Ndumiso Mabena.
The new recruits are expected to travel with the rest of the Pirates squad for a pre-season camp in coach Jose Riveiro’s motherland, Spain, some time in the coming days.
Orlando Pirates’ preparations for the new season took shape on Tuesday afternoon as the club confirmed the capture of four players with Patrick Maswanganyi, from SuperSport United, the most surprising of them all.
The other three players the Sea Robbers announced as their new recruits are Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi, who joins from TS Galaxy, speedy winger Katlego Otladisa and left attacker Sephelo Baloni from Marumo Gallants and All Stars respectively.
Maswanganyi’s arrival was rather unexpected as he had just burst onto the scene in October last year, making his debut in SuperSport’s 3-1 win over Royal AM in the league under coach Gavin Hunt. The 25-year-old left-winger went on to make 21 further appearances in the DStv Premiership, racking up four assists without finding the back of the net in the process.
