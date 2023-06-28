SuperSport United new signing Phathutshedzo Nange is excited to have reunited with coach Gavin Hunt after signing a two-year deal with the club on Wednesday.
Nange joined SuperSport as a free agent after his contract with Kaizer Chiefs was not renewed.
The lanky midfielder worked with Gavin Hunt at now-defunct Bidvest Wits before and the coach was able to get the best out of him.
Nange says he can't wait to work with him again as he looks to revive his career under Hunt.
"I would like to thank SuperSport United for the opportunity they gave me. It is a great feeling joining [the club] and I’m looking forward and excited to start a new journey positively,” Nange told the club media department.
“I worked with coach Gavin before and we had a clean working relationship. He is a winning coach by nature and good for his players because we all want to win at the end of the day.”
Matsatsantsa a Pitori CEO Stan Matthews was pleased with the player to have agreed to join the club and that he hopes he will hit the ground running.
“Phathu Nange is a player we have liked for some time, so it’s great that we have been able to secure him on a free contract from Kaizer Chiefs," Matthews said.
"Having played for Gavin before, we are confident he will hit the ground running and give our midfield a boost with goals and assists as he did at Stellenbosch, Bidvest Wits and Black Leopards before.”
The 31-year-old experienced midfielder cut his professional teeth at Black Leopards in 2014 and parted with them to join Bidvest Wits in 2019.
He later moved on to Stellenbosch on loan for a season from Chiefs, where he made 24 appearances and netted five goals.
He then returned to Chiefs last season but struggled for game time as he made five appearances across all competitions and saw his contract not renewed recently.
Ex-Chiefs midfielder joins SuperSport on two-year deal
Nange happy to work with Hunt again
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
SuperSport United new signing Phathutshedzo Nange is excited to have reunited with coach Gavin Hunt after signing a two-year deal with the club on Wednesday.
Nange joined SuperSport as a free agent after his contract with Kaizer Chiefs was not renewed.
The lanky midfielder worked with Gavin Hunt at now-defunct Bidvest Wits before and the coach was able to get the best out of him.
Nange says he can't wait to work with him again as he looks to revive his career under Hunt.
"I would like to thank SuperSport United for the opportunity they gave me. It is a great feeling joining [the club] and I’m looking forward and excited to start a new journey positively,” Nange told the club media department.
“I worked with coach Gavin before and we had a clean working relationship. He is a winning coach by nature and good for his players because we all want to win at the end of the day.”
Matsatsantsa a Pitori CEO Stan Matthews was pleased with the player to have agreed to join the club and that he hopes he will hit the ground running.
“Phathu Nange is a player we have liked for some time, so it’s great that we have been able to secure him on a free contract from Kaizer Chiefs," Matthews said.
"Having played for Gavin before, we are confident he will hit the ground running and give our midfield a boost with goals and assists as he did at Stellenbosch, Bidvest Wits and Black Leopards before.”
The 31-year-old experienced midfielder cut his professional teeth at Black Leopards in 2014 and parted with them to join Bidvest Wits in 2019.
He later moved on to Stellenbosch on loan for a season from Chiefs, where he made 24 appearances and netted five goals.
He then returned to Chiefs last season but struggled for game time as he made five appearances across all competitions and saw his contract not renewed recently.
Nange could be off to SuperSport United after Chiefs let him go
Five Chiefs stars who could follow Mathoho out of Naturena
SuperSport map way for busy season ahead
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos