Nozipho Mbatha, senior manager: group brand & sponsorships at Sasol, said Banyana's sponsor is excited the team will play its final friendly game before the global showpiece on home soil.
“As the leading enabler of women’s football in South Africa, Sasol wants to ensure the players have opportunities to prepare adequately for the tournaments, including the coming Women’s World Cup,” Mbatha said.
“We believe the encounter against Botswana will help the players gauge their readiness and know what to still work on before they depart for Australia and New Zealand.
“We invite all South Africans to come out and support Banyana Banyana at the stadium and remember, your support gives them the energy to perform.”
Banyana to meet Botswana in World Cup send-off match
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Banyana Banyana will enter the final stage of their preparations for the World Cup with a send-off friendly match against Botswana at Tsakane Stadium on the East Rand on Sunday.
Banyana, who will be led by Refiloe Jane at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, will be joined at the tournament by fellow African qualifiers Zambia, Morocco and Nigeria.
“We just want to thank the football association for getting us a send-off match,” South Africa coach Desiree Ellis told www.safa.net.
“We know it has been a difficult task, we are grateful and we ask the fans to come out in their numbers to support this team and give us a fantastic send-off.
“We thank Botswana for coming forward to play this match. It’s a huge match for us, the last game before we leave South Africa.
“We want to put up a good performance and we urge the fans to come out and give us a fantastic send-off.”
