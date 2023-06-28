Sports apparel maker Adidas yesterday unveiled the new Manchester United home jersey for the upcoming season, saying it was inspired by the industrial heritage of Manchester.
“Embodying the spirit of Manchester, the new-look kit shows a design that features the iconic red rose in a geometric pattern, inspired by the bridge between Manchester and Salford that was built during the industrial revolution,” the German company said in a statement.
“The bridge over the river Irwell is an enduring symbol of the deep connection Mancunians have with the city’s industrial legacy. It is widely considered as a mark of Manchester’s strength and how, like the industrial revolution, the city influenced the wider world.
“This new kit taps into the cultural identity of the city – and its rich heritage – while also encapsulating the fans’ undying commitment and love for the club. It is a statement in the club’s timeless belief to succeed, forever and ever.”
Inigo Turner, design director at Adidas Football, said: “The undying support and connection that Manchester United fans have with their club and city was unique, and for this season’s iteration of the home jersey, we’ve drawn inspiration from just that by celebrating the city’s industrial heritage. The red rose is a symbol that evokes a great sense of pride in the people of Manchester, with the club inextricably linked to its rich history.
“The design really does champion the people and city that make Manchester United what it is today – and we can’t wait to see fans and players united as one wearing the jersey, in what is set to be an important season for the club.”
Red Devils' new kit celebrates Manchester
Design taps into 'cultural identity of the city'
