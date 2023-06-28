×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Morton stays on another year for Spurs’ return to big time

Midfielder not the only veteran club has decided to keep

28 June 2023 - 07:44
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Michael Morton of Cape Town Spurs is challenged by Katlego Moloi of Pretoria Callies during the Motsepe Foundation Championship 2022/23 game between Cape Town Spurs and Pretoria Callies at Athlone Stadium on 19 March 2023.
Michael Morton of Cape Town Spurs is challenged by Katlego Moloi of Pretoria Callies during the Motsepe Foundation Championship 2022/23 game between Cape Town Spurs and Pretoria Callies at Athlone Stadium on 19 March 2023.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Well-travelled midfielder Michael Morton has narrated how Cape Town Spurs recent promotion back to the Premiership delayed his decision to hang up his boots.

Morton, 34, played a crucial role to help Spurs reclaim their slot in the elite league via winning the play-offs, having finished as the runners-up behind Polokwane City in the Motsepe Foundation Champions. The Urban Warriors were contesting the play-offs with Maritzburg United and Casric Stars. 

Look, I had discussions with the club bosses, just before the play-offs basically. The essence of those negotiations was to look at the fact that there was a clause in my contract that said I was going to play another year in the NFD (National First Division)  if we didnt get promoted, Morton told Sowetan yesterday.

I said to the management, look, I dont think I can play another season in the NFD (second-tier division operating with commercial name Motsepe Foundation Championship)…Ive spent three years down here.

"I already had discussions with my family and we decided that if its going to be another season in the NFD, I was going to retire and start to look at life after football and the club was aware of that.

The former Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu man also disclosed there was also a clause that ensured his future was safeguarded in the event of gaining promotion, hence hes part of the team ahead of what will be their first term in the big time since they were demoted as Ajax Cape Town at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

I also had a clause in my contract that said if we get promoted Ill get an additional year, so contract wise I was always sorted and the club looked after me from that point of view, Morton noted.

Morton is not the only veteran Spurs have decided to keep as theyve done the same with the 38-year-old Nazeer Ali and his age compeer Clayton Daniels.

Obviously, it is about maintaining the culture at the club and weve got a lot of very talented youngsters at the club that need assistance, coming through to realise their full potential and I think the older guys will help to instil that culture, Morton said.

Dump Billiat and keep Khune, legend advises Chiefs

Keep Itumeleng Khune, but let Khama Billiat go. This is the message to Kaizer Chiefs from club legend Shane McGregor, who reckons Amakhosi cannot get ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Pirates offload Mabena as they unveil new recruits

Orlando Pirates’ preparations for the new season took shape on Tuesday afternoon as the club confirmed the capture of four players with Patrick ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Pirates star Saleng depressed when he saw his car damaged

Orlando Pirates star Monnapule Saleng has opened up about how finding his car mysteriously damaged at the club’s Rand stadium training base, on the ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Mmodi signs with Chiefs 'behind agent's back'

Pule Mmodi has completed his move to Kaizer Chiefs after signing a three-year deal.
Sport
21 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Memorial of Diepsloot CPF leader John Makola
US Coast Guard says missing submersible imploded