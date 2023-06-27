Pitso Mosimane has arrived in Abu Dhabi, United Aab Emirates (UAE), to start his coaching journey with Al Wahda Football Club.
Mosimane’s move was confirmed last week, ending speculation about his future after he acrimoniously parted ways with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, the club he promoted from the second division Yelo League to the Saudi Pro League last season.
Before he joined Al Wahda, there was speculation Mosimane might join a top African club like Esperance, Wydad Casablanca, Kaizer Chiefs or the Nigerian national team.
The former SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Ahly and Al-Ahli Saudi FC coach, is establishing himself in the Gulf region with lieutenants and compatriots Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba, Kyle Solomon and Maahier Davids.
WATCH | Mosimane inspects new surroundings after arrival at Al Wahda
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
“Al Wahda Club welcomes its new head coach, Pitso Mosimane, who arrived in Abu Dhabi this morning [Monday] to lead the team in the coming season,” the club said in a statement.
“The new coach was welcomed by Fares Maktoum Al Mazrouei, vice-chair of the board of directors of Al Wahda Football Company, and Riad Al Thawadi, the company’s sports director.
“Fares Maktoum Al Mazrouei welcomed the head coach, wishing him success in leading Al Wahda to the championship platforms.
“In return, Mosimane expressed his gratitude to the Al Wahda management for the warm welcome and [expressed] his will to work hard with the team to succeed and gain the fans’ admiration and support.
“Mosimane will begin his duties with the first team from the camp in Serbia, which starts on July 1, in preparation for participating in the King Salman Club Championship.
“Al Wahda will start its journey in the championship by facing Kuwait Club (July 28), then CR Belouizdad of Algeria (July 31), and Raja CA of Morocco (August 3).
“The team is scheduled to return from the Serbia camp to the capital Abu Dhabi on July 17, before heading to Abha, Saudi Arabia on July 20, where head coach Mosimane will put the final touches to the line-up that will face Kuwait club in the opening match of 'The Maroon' in the King Salman Cup.”
Wahda posted a video of Mosimane inspecting his new surroundings at the modern, 15,000-seat Al-Nahyan Stadium, Wahda's homeground, and some of the club's training facilities.
