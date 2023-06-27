×

Soccer

Martin pens two-year deal with Chippa United

Ex-Bucs star has an option to extend contract

27 June 2023 - 11:44
Neville Khoza Journalist
Justice Figareido of All Stars is challenged by Craig Martin of Orlando Pirates during their Nedbank Cup Last 32 match at the Wits Stadium. Craig Martin has now joined Chippa United.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Chippa United have confirmed the signing of Craig Martin from Orlando Pirates on a two-year deal with the option to extend.

Martin joined Pirates in January but struggled for game time as he only made six appearances for the Buccaneers.

He has now found a new home at Chippa, where he will look to revive his career under the guidance of Morgan Mammila.

"Chippa United proudly announces the signing of Craig Martin on a two-year contract with an option to extend an additional year," a statement from the club read.

"A key move to fortify our energetic style of play for the upcoming season. Martin, a Cape Town native has left a significant imprint on SA football since his premier division debut with Cape Town City in 2017.

"His extensive experience is evident with over 100 appearances for Cape Town City and a fruitful tenure at Orlando Pirates. Outlining true passion for the beautiful game."

Mammila was also happy with the addition of Martin to the team and said this shows their aspiration for the new season.  

