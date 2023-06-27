"Chippa United proudly announces the signing of Craig Martin on a two-year contract with an option to extend an additional year," a statement from the club read.
"A key move to fortify our energetic style of play for the upcoming season. Martin, a Cape Town native has left a significant imprint on SA football since his premier division debut with Cape Town City in 2017.
"His extensive experience is evident with over 100 appearances for Cape Town City and a fruitful tenure at Orlando Pirates. Outlining true passion for the beautiful game."
Mammila was also happy with the addition of Martin to the team and said this shows their aspiration for the new season.
Martin pens two-year deal with Chippa United
Ex-Bucs star has an option to extend contract
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Chippa United have confirmed the signing of Craig Martin from Orlando Pirates on a two-year deal with the option to extend.
Martin joined Pirates in January but struggled for game time as he only made six appearances for the Buccaneers.
He has now found a new home at Chippa, where he will look to revive his career under the guidance of Morgan Mammila.
"Chippa United proudly announces the signing of Craig Martin on a two-year contract with an option to extend an additional year," a statement from the club read.
"A key move to fortify our energetic style of play for the upcoming season. Martin, a Cape Town native has left a significant imprint on SA football since his premier division debut with Cape Town City in 2017.
"His extensive experience is evident with over 100 appearances for Cape Town City and a fruitful tenure at Orlando Pirates. Outlining true passion for the beautiful game."
Mammila was also happy with the addition of Martin to the team and said this shows their aspiration for the new season.
WATCH | Mosimane inspects new surroundings after arrival at Al Wahda
Loan spells gave me experience - Justice
Thidiela brothers promise to be more hands-on to preserve Leopards
Pay cut deal may see Hlanti stay at Chiefs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos