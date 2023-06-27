Chippa United defender Justice Chabalala has revealed how the loan moves during his time at Orlando Pirates helped him to become stronger.
Before joining Chippa last season, the defender was loaned out to three different teams, the now-defunct Bloemfontein Celtic, the Chilli Boys and Sekhukhune United.
And the different experiences he gained from those three teams made him a better player, as he went on to feature 13 times for the Chilli Boys last season.
“I gained a lot of experience and I learned a lot from different people. So, I have become stronger," Chabalala explained to the media.
“When I arrived at Pirates, I played my role. I got four man of the match [awards] in a row. I did very well, but you know football.
“I was happy when they loaned me to Chippa, I went back to Pirates and they loaned me to Bloemfontein Celtic and I was happy also. Also, at Sekhukhune, they welcomed me very well. They have a good team and great leaders. All the teams I played with were good for me. I learned a lot from different chairmen and different people, so it was good.”
Although he didn’t play much last season, the 31-year-old is content with his performances and feels there is still room for improvement next season.
“It was on and off because of competition and injuries, but for me, it was good,” he said.
“It was good on my side because if you check, we fought for relegation, but I feel like we were supposed to do better than before.
“We had a good season, especially at the beginning. But towards the end, it was not that great because, in our last game, we were fighting for relegation. It’s things that we don’t want to see. So I think we will do better next time.”
Loan spells gave me experience - Justice
Chippa defender sees positives after Bucs sent him out three times
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix
