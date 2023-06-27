Out of this world: Here are tips on how to rock your hair at Durban July

Embody the outlandish theme of this year’s Durban July theme “Out of this World” with these futuristic, next-age trends.

Futuristic braids: Elevate the beloved protective style into a work of art with sculptural braided accents that add height and visual interest.

Take inspiration from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story star Golda Rosheuvel, who graces the red carpet with hair slicked up high and finished off with interwoven sculptural braids or multiple jumbo braids piled into a crown.

Bridgerton Afro coifs: Thanks to Bridgertoncore, Afro styling will never be the same. This season it’s all about wearing your Afro as big and beautiful as possible, and creating a more graphic, triangular silhouette.