Out of this world: Here are tips on how to rock your hair at Durban July
Embody the outlandish theme of this year’s Durban July theme “Out of this World” with these futuristic, next-age trends.
Futuristic braids: Elevate the beloved protective style into a work of art with sculptural braided accents that add height and visual interest.
Take inspiration from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story star Golda Rosheuvel, who graces the red carpet with hair slicked up high and finished off with interwoven sculptural braids or multiple jumbo braids piled into a crown.
Bridgerton Afro coifs: Thanks to Bridgertoncore, Afro styling will never be the same. This season it’s all about wearing your Afro as big and beautiful as possible, and creating a more graphic, triangular silhouette.
Whether you choose to adorn it with bejewelled accessories or add Afro-texture extensions to double its volume and length, make your Afro the main event.
Royalty realness: Want to feel like a queen for a day? Opt for an over-the-top, towering wig that channels the extra-ness of the Georgian era. Whether you choose a wig styled as a teased-up beehive or a pile of towering curls, height and volume (and loads of hairspray) are the name of the game.
Unexpected colour: Take your locks from ordinary to out-of-this-world with splashes of unexpected colour. Be inspired by the Moschino runways, which saw artful brush strokes of colour applied to slicked-back hair to resemble cartoon-like highlights.
Add streaks of hair chalk or clip-on hair pieces for a temporary solution or commit fully to wash-out dyes in blues, purples, reds, or coppers. Going for braids? Work in bold neon extensions for a vibrant colour injection.
Y2K spiked: Part punk, part Y2K, gelled hair spikes are the simple but effective accent you didn’t know you needed. Seen at Annakiki and on Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story star Arsema Thomas, hair is worn in a high up-do with the ponytail is sectioned off into pieces that are gelled into flattened, spiky ribbons.
These are manipulated around the up-do to create sculptural, spiky texture and enhanced with sparkling hair accessories or pearl-embellished clips.