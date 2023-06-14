×

Soccer

Bafana to attract big crowd with ticket special

Fans jump for Afcon fixture against Morocco

14 June 2023 - 07:56
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
South Africa fans have snapped up tickets while they were on special for the Afcon qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Morocco at FNB Stadium on Saturday. Organisers expect 50 000 people to attend the match.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Safas decision to sell tickets for Bafana Bafanas Afcon qualifier against Morocco at R20 seems to have paid off as by Tuesday morning 20,300 general tickets had been sold.

This was confirmed by Stadium Management SA's managing director Bertie Grobbelaar. The special was open from June 1-8. The price has since reverted to the original R50.

The game on Saturday at FNB Stadium kicks off at 5pm. Both SA and Morocco have already qualified for the 2003 Africa Cup of Nations which, somehow, will be staged early next year (January 13-February 11), in Ivory Coast.

This morning (Tuesday) at 10oclock the actual sales were 20,300... then there are 20,000 complementary ones that have been taken up. Hospitality and suits are at 567 and that brings the total to at least 40,000. Its not too bad. We hope for a festival. With the complimentary, we think by Saturday we would have sold 50,000 already, Grobbelaar said.

Grobbelaar didnt want to be drawn into whether the sales were boosted by the R20 promotion.

There has always been an outcry over empty stadiums whenever Bafana are playing, especially in Gauteng. When Bafana hosted Liberia in another Group K qualifier at Orlando Stadium in March a paltry 500 spectators rocked up for the game.  

Given the reputation of Morocco as a team and passion for the game by its population, Safa saw fit to entice the fans by lowering the tickets for the game to R20 until last Thursday.

Such is the publics lack of interest in attending Bafana games that some said that even if tickets were free of charge they wouldnt set foot near the stadium where the soccer national team was playing.

This was attested by the comments that flooded the Sowetan story with the headline Watch Bafana v Morocco for R20 on Facebook last Friday.

Meanwhile, Bafana skipper and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has urged the South Africans to rally behind the national side.

Support the national team, support us through thick and thin, we need everyones support, we cant do it on our own, Williams said.

