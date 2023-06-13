×

Soccer

Percy delighted for revenge over Wydad

Bafana star credits first-leg win, calmness

13 June 2023 - 08:00
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Percy Tau of Al Ahly celebrates victory during the CAF Champions League 2022/23 Wydad and Al Ahly 2d Leg held at Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco on 11 June 2023 ©Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix
Percy Tau of Al Ahly celebrates victory during the CAF Champions League 2022/23 Wydad and Al Ahly 2d Leg held at Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco on 11 June 2023 ©Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau is basking in the glory of his club Al Ahly’s CAF Champions League success, saying they were also motivated by revenge as Wydad Casablanca beat them in the final of the previous edition.

“I am so happy to be a champ again," Tau told SuperSport TV. “This means so much to our fans. Whilst this was a totally different match, we knew we lost to them [in the final of the 2021/22 season]. We then had to turn our mentality. We knew that if we worked harder, it was always going to be a different story [than the previous one-legged final].

“We knew we had one game at home to try and pay for that one [the final they lost] before coming here to play the second leg. We didn’t want to repeat what we did last season. I am so happy and proud of the guys ... the way they fought, especially after conceding a goal.”

Tau is now the first SA player to boast two medals of this prestigious competition, having bagged his first Champions League medal with his previous club Mamelodi Sundowns back in 2016. 

Tau’s contribution of five goals and five assists was crucial for Al Ahly to lift the Champions League for the 11th time, where they beat Moroccan giants Wydad 3-2 on aggregate in the final in Casablanca on Sunday night.

The first leg had ended 2-1 in favour of the Red Devils in Cairo the previous Sunday.

On Sunday, Yahia Attiyat Allah put the hosts ahead in the 27th minute before Mohamed Abdelmonem netted the all-important equaliser for Al Ahly in the 78th minute as the game finished 1-all.

Tau also lauded his coach Marcel Koller for emphasising calmness when they were a goal down. “He [Koller] told us to play, just to remain calm and be ourselves. You could see that when we started to play, we regained our confidence in the game and we got a nice goal from Abdelmonem,” Tau said.

Tonight, Tau is expected in SA to link up with Bafana ahead of Saturday’s Afcon qualifier against Morocco at FNB Stadium (5pm).

