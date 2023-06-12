Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has given a sense that he doesn’t expect SA to beat a star-studded Morocco side when the two sides trade blows in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at FNB Stadium on Saturday (5pm).
“We are in front of us having a very difficult game against a very good opponent. Just look at the performance of our players, look how good we are or still bad we are. But for me it will be a very interesting game and I will not be angry if we lose. I’d be very happy if we draw and I can’t explain how I feel if we win,” Broos said.
Broos cautioned that beating Morocco would not mean Bafana are now world-beaters. “If we win against Morocco, don’t think that we have a world team, don’t think. But it will be a big step, that is true,” the Bafana coach noted.
Both Bafana and Morocco have already qualified as runners-up and pool winners respectively. However, the Atlas Lions still included their superstars in the squad with Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi and Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou headlining it.
Morocco are the highest-ranked African side globally, occupying the 11th spot, while they are ranked first by CAF. Meanwhile, SA are 66th in the Fifa rankings and 12th on the continent.
‘Beating Morocco will be big first step for Bafana’
Team highest-ranked African side globally at 11th spot
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
