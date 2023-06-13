Broos hopes Tau's CAF heroics rub off on Bafana

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is optimistic that Percy Tau will finally replicate his club form at the national side.
Tau has just played a telling role in his club, Al Ahly’s, CAF Champions League triumph, contributing with five goals and five assists. Al Ahly clinched the Champions League title on Sunday by beating Wydad Casablanca 3-2 on aggregate in the final. Because of his involvement in the final, Tau will only link up with Bafana tonight ahead of Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier versus Morocco at FNB Stadium (5pm).
“I know that they [Tau and Al Ahly] won yesterday and they’ll be celebrating, that’s normal, but I know that when he arrives tomorrow evening, he’ll be ready. I know that he will perform with Bafana Bafana,” Broos said during a media conference at Tuks HPC in Pretoria yesterday.
“He knows also that what we saw from him in recent months in Bafana, was not his level, certainly not. I am very happy with what he has done in recent months with Al Ahly and I am looking forward to seeing him doing it with us.”
Broos suggested that injuries and lack of game time held Tau back in the past. The Belgian also reflected on why he wanted his vice skipper to leave Al Ahly when the chips were down. Tau became the first SA player to win the Champions League twice, having also bagged one with his previous side Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2015/16 term.
“What I know about Percy is that when he comes to the national team he wants to perform but he wasn’t ready to perform one year ago with all the injuries and he also didn’t play as much as he should. When he played, he’d be four, five weeks out injured. And every time when he came to the national team, he’d just returned from an injury, so he wasn’t ready,” the Bafana coach said.
“I said that I hope that one day he leaves Al Ahly and goes to a team where he is going to play because he’s very important for us. A good Percy Tau is very important for Bafana Bafana. So, what I see now in the last few months is a standard player... he’s always playing and he plays well.”
Broos hopes Tau's CAF heroics rub off on Bafana
Coach concedes injuries hampered Al Ahly’s hero
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
