Motlhalo makes herself home as she chases dreams

Banyana Banyana star Linda Motlhalo can’t wait to realise her childhood dream of playing in the Uefa Champions League next season with her Scottish club Glasgow City.
Motlhalo helped Glasgow seal the Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) title, providing a crucial 89th minute assist in their 1-0 win over rivals Rangers on the final day of the season two weeks ago. Glasgow’s league triumph has seen them qualify for the Champions League.
“I have already achieved the league. It will be my first time playing in the Champions League next season, this has always been my dream since I was a kid. So, I want to leave a mark by doing so well there because the Champions League is a very big competition,” Motlhalo told Sowetan.
Glasgow are Motlhalo’s fourth club abroad, having left SA in 2018 to join Houston Dash in the US. The Banyana ace would link up with Chinese side Beijing PG Phoenix the following year. From 2020 until January this year, Motlhalo was a property of Swedish side Djurgårdens. She only arrived in Glasgow five months ago.
“Randfontein Ronaldinho” as Motlhalo is affectionately known, has explained the differences between all the foreign leagues she’s played in since leaving SA. Motlhalo also said she felt more at home in Scotland than any other country she had plied her trade in.
“All the countries that I have played in are different. In the USA, the intensity is very high and the league is physical as well... it’s the same in Sweden. In Scotland, the league is similar to England in a way, it’s very quick, one, two touches and they don’t overdo things but they stick to basics. In China, it was also more about sticking to the basics as well,” Motlhalo said.
“The fact that in Glasgow they speak English made it easier for me to adapt quickly to life. They have amazing food and a lot of things are not expensive like in Sweden, especially food. It’s a very safe country as well and people are so friendly. I spend most of my spare time playing PlayStation.”
Motlhalo makes herself home as she chases dreams
Banyana star feels at home in safe Glasgow
