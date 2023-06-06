Usuthu maintain Hanamub will not leave for Pirates

AmaZulu chairperson Sandile Zungu has rubbished the idea that left-back Riaan Hanamub could leave the club to join Orlando Pirates ahead of next season.
The 28-year-old has been a key member of Usuthu in the recently concluded season, having made 32 appearances across all competitions.
It has since been suggested that the Buccaneers are set to make an offer for the defender as they look to beef up ahead of next season, but Zungu insisted the Namibian international was going nowhere.
“I don’t know how the media operates, you know better than I do. My suspicion is that you spend too much time talking to agents when they want to promote their players and come to us and present their reality as our reality,” Zungu explained to the media during their press conference in Durban yesterday.
“No one has spoken to me about Riaan, so I don’t know where this thing comes from because I speak to Orlando Pirates regularly and he has been associated with them, they have never spoken to me about him.
“I think they are a professional team and I’ve enjoyed my interaction with them in the past, I know they won’t be here and spread rumours and destabilise the team.
“The fact is that Riaan is contracted to AmaZulu for at least another two seasons and it is our intention to keep him at the club.”
Though Zungu insisted Hanamub is going nowhere, he won’t stand in his way should the player wish to leave the club for greener pastures.
“It is important that we remind our supporters that we are not that team where people can come and take,” he said.
“But when the player says, ‘I have a future and I’m thinking seriously about it’, and there is a proper approach, we are not able to stand in their way.
“You could see it with Makhehlene Makhaula. It was unfortunate to lose him at that time, but he signed a pre-contract with Pirates and we didn’t want to stand in his way, so we released him.
“We didn’t expect to lose [Tapelo] Xoki at the time we did, but an offer came, we discussed it and he is with Pirates. So, we are not a team who stands in the way of players, but going forward, we will be resistant to say this is not for sale and we understand Riaan is one of those.”
Meanwhile, Zungu also revealed that they have released 11 players, with Lehlohonolo Majoro being one of them, as they look to rebuild the team.
Usuthu maintain Hanamub will not leave for Pirates
Club says Namibian is staying but they will listen to offers
