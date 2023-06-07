But Mooki feels Zwane is the right coach and with time, he will get it right. “It’s a process, it’s a journey and it’s not an easy thing,” Mooki told the media during the recent Chiefs and Orlando Pirates legends match at Malamulele Stadium in Limpopo.
“As you know, Arthur has been trying to build a team. He has been trying to work with the material that he has to make sure he finds the right combinations.
“It will be difficult. It’s not easy with the pressure he has. But we will see how the next season pans out."
With Chiefs having gone eight years without winning a trophy, Mooki, who retired in 2009, also asked for patience from the supporters as he is confident Zwane will bring change even though he admitted it won't be easy.
“Look, it’s also about patience. At the same time, the pressure is needed as well so that one doesn’t have to relax, you know the fans want results," he said.
“But they have been patient with him. We just have to see next season which new players they add to the squad that we have so that we also try and find a winning team.”
Chiefs have already signed defenders Given Msimango and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, while Cape Town City midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane is also going there.
They have released Eric Mathoho, with a few other players expected to join him at the exit door as their contracts expire at the end of this month.
Zwane will get it right – Mooki backs coach to succeed at Chiefs
Ex-player says mentor is building his team
Image: Veli Nhlapo
While many Kaizer Chiefs fans have called for Arthur Zwane to be released following another barren season, legend Thabo Mooki has backed him to do well in the future.
Zwane endured a frustrating season with Amakhosi in his first season as a head coach, as Chiefs failed to win a trophy yet again and finished fifth in the DStv Premiership.
This led to even some of his strongest backers changing their minds about his suitability to the Chiefs job and there have been suggestions his inexperience might be the reason the team battled.
Image: Duif du Toit / Gallo Images
But Mooki feels Zwane is the right coach and with time, he will get it right. “It’s a process, it’s a journey and it’s not an easy thing,” Mooki told the media during the recent Chiefs and Orlando Pirates legends match at Malamulele Stadium in Limpopo.
“As you know, Arthur has been trying to build a team. He has been trying to work with the material that he has to make sure he finds the right combinations.
“It will be difficult. It’s not easy with the pressure he has. But we will see how the next season pans out."
With Chiefs having gone eight years without winning a trophy, Mooki, who retired in 2009, also asked for patience from the supporters as he is confident Zwane will bring change even though he admitted it won't be easy.
“Look, it’s also about patience. At the same time, the pressure is needed as well so that one doesn’t have to relax, you know the fans want results," he said.
“But they have been patient with him. We just have to see next season which new players they add to the squad that we have so that we also try and find a winning team.”
Chiefs have already signed defenders Given Msimango and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, while Cape Town City midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane is also going there.
They have released Eric Mathoho, with a few other players expected to join him at the exit door as their contracts expire at the end of this month.
Morgan Mammila makes dramatic return to Chippa United
How Rulani Mokwena inspired Swallows’ Musa Nyatama to become a coach
Tau spearheads Al Ahly's chase for 11th CAF title
Zungu takes stock of last term, vows to make positive changes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos