How Stellies' 'Ox' is ploughing back to his community

Stellenbosch midfielder Sibongiseni “Ox” Mthethwa hasn’t forgotten where he comes from, having inaugurated a tournament aimed at unearthing future football stars in his hometown of Estcourt in KZN.
The inaugural OX Mthethwa Schools Tournament started on May 27 and concluded on June 3 with Emthonjeni Wolwazi High School crowned champions. Thirty one schools from Estcourt participated.
Mthethwa, who’s said to be a Kaizer Chiefs target, explained what prompted him to come up with this initiative, and aims to get more scouts and sponsors on board going forward.
“I believe in creating opportunities for others, especially because I didn’t get as many opportunities when I grew up. The aim is to give budding players from my hometown that exposure to be seen by scouts. Ayanda Dlamini [the former AmaZulu coach] was one of the prominent people who attended to scout for talent. I want to give hope to the hopeless,” Mthethwa told Sowetan.
“Going forward I want to invite even more scouts and sponsors. Sponsors are not only the people who put money into a project but you can also be a sponsor by just showing your face and uplift the spirits of these kids. This year I arranged the tournament from my own pocket and I am not complaining about that because it was my choice to start this but with a little bit of help this project can be even bigger.”
Mthethwa also confirmed there was no prize money won, vowing he will help the winning school by buying its pupils what they need on teachers’ recommendations.
“This year we only handed out a trophy and medals to the winning school... then I will go there and speak with teachers to hear how I can help poor kids at that winning school. Maybe I will buy uniforms for them, but it’s the teacher who will tell me. We had 31 schools that participated but our aim is to include more schools next year,” Mthethwa said.
The 28-year-old midfielder also weighed in on the rumours that Chiefs are interested in him. “I only see it in the media. Chiefs haven’t contacted me and Stellenbosch haven’t told me anything,” Mthethwa said.
How Stellies' 'Ox' is ploughing back to his community
Stellenbosch midfielder looking for sponsors to grow initiative
