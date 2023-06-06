×

Soccer

Tau spearheads Al Ahly's chase for 11th CAF title

But late away goal boosts Moroccans ahead of second leg

By Mark Gleeson - 06 June 2023 - 07:51
Percy Tau of Al Ahly during the 2022-23 Caf Champions League final, first leg match against Wydad Athletic at Cairo International Stadium in Egypt on June 4 2023.
Image: Emeira Mostafa/BackpagePix

Egyptian giants Al Ahly will take a slender 2-1 lead over holders Wydad Casablanca of Morocco into next weekend’s second leg of the CAF Champions League final after giving up a late goal in Sunday’s first leg in Cairo.

South African international Percy Tau headed Al Ahly into the lead on the stroke of half time and Mahmoud Kahraba doubled the score in the 59th minute to put the hosts in a strong position.

Both goals were set up by Hussein El Shahat, who provided decisive passes to find Tau in the clear at the back post and fed Kahraba for a close-in finish.

But Wydad substitute Saifeddine Bouhra pulled one back in the 86th minute for what might turn out to be a vital away goal before the return game at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on Sunday.

Wydad also struck the woodwork through fullback Yahya Attiat-Allah in the second half and forced several key saves from Al Ahly’s third choice goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir, thrust into the line-up because of an injury crisis at the club.

This year the Champions League final returned to a two-legged, home-and-away contest after the previous three editions were decided by a single match.

Last year Wydad beat Al Ahly 2-0 in the final, which was controversially hosted in Casablanca after the CAF said Morocco was the only bidder, Senegal having withdrawn their application.

Ahly failed in a bid to have that match postponed and moved to a neutral venue after their appeal to the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport was turned down.

Al Ahly have won a record 10 Champions League titles while Wydad are aiming for a fourth. - Reuters

