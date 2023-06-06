Kgatlana returns as Ellis names provisional Banyana squad

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has revealed that selecting the preliminary World Cup squad gave her a headache like never before.
Yesterday Ellis confirmed her provisional 36-member squad that will do duty at the World Cup, to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20. Veteran defender Janine van Wyk, who hadn’t played for Banyana since last year’s Wafcon, had made the squad but was forced to withdraw due to an unspecified injury. Star attacker Thembi Kgatlana has been included in the team for the first time since suffering a long-term injury at Wafcon.
“It’s probably one of the most difficult selections I’ve ever had to make. As a coach you always say players must raise their hand and make it difficult [for you to select the squad]. Congratulations to the players that have made the preliminary squad,” Ellis told Safa media department.
Banyana will go into camp next Monday, before facing fellow World Cup finalists Costa Rica in an international friendly, billed for Nga Puna Wai Sport Complex in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Thursday of next week. It’s believed that Ellis will trim her squad a few days after the Costa Rica tie.
“I am really excited to be playing against Costa Rica. This will be our last match before the World Cup starts. They qualified through a tough campaign in the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football [Concacaf] World Cup qualifiers. So [they are] another World Cup-bound team, we’re really looking forward to the match,” the Banyana mentor said.
Banyana’s World Cup Group G opponents are Sweden, Italy and Argentina.
Full squad
Keepers: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Regirl Ngobeni, Kebotseng Moletsane, Asa Ramalao
Defenders: Bambanani Mbane, Noko Matlou, Bongeka Gamede, Lebohang Ramalepe, Lonathemba Mhlongo, Tiisetso Makhubela, Fikile Magama, Karabo Dhlamini, Asanda Hadebe, Cimone Sauls
Midfielders: Refiloe Jane, Linda Motlhalo, Nomvula Kgoale, Sibulele Holweni, Kholosa Biyana, Amogelang Motau, Robyn Moodaly; Thalea Smidt, Thubelihle Shamase
Forwards: Kgatlana, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Hildah Magaia, Melinda Kgadiete, Noxolo Cesane, Gabriela Salgado, Nthabiseng Majiya, Siphumelele Shamase, Wendy Shongwe, Ntombifikile Ndlovu, Lelona Daweti, Nicole Michael.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
