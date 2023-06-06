×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Kgatlana returns as Ellis names provisional Banyana squad

Van Wyk opts out as Ellis names 36 for World Cup

06 June 2023 - 07:29
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Thembi Kgatlana during the 2022 Womens Africa Cup of Nations match between South Africa and Burundi at Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan, Rabat on 07 July 2022.
Thembi Kgatlana during the 2022 Womens Africa Cup of Nations match between South Africa and Burundi at Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan, Rabat on 07 July 2022.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has revealed that selecting the preliminary World Cup squad gave her a headache like never before.

Yesterday Ellis confirmed her provisional 36-member squad that will do duty at the World Cup, to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20. Veteran defender Janine van Wyk, who hadn’t played for Banyana since last year’s Wafcon, had made the squad but was forced to withdraw due to an unspecified injury. Star attacker Thembi Kgatlana has been included in the team for the first time since suffering a long-term injury at Wafcon.

“It’s probably one of the most difficult selections I’ve ever had to make. As a coach you always say players must raise their hand and make it difficult [for you to select the squad]. Congratulations to the players that have made the preliminary squad,” Ellis told Safa media department.

Banyana will go into camp next Monday, before facing fellow World Cup finalists Costa Rica in an international friendly, billed for Nga Puna Wai Sport Complex in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Thursday of next week. It’s believed that Ellis will trim her squad a few days after the Costa Rica tie.

“I am really excited to be playing against Costa Rica. This will be our last match before the World Cup starts. They qualified through a tough campaign in the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football [Concacaf] World Cup qualifiers. So [they are] another World Cup-bound team, we’re really looking forward to the match,” the Banyana mentor said.

Banyana’s World Cup Group G opponents are Sweden, Italy and Argentina. 

Full squad

Keepers: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Regirl Ngobeni, Kebotseng Moletsane, Asa Ramalao 

Defenders: Bambanani Mbane, Noko Matlou, Bongeka Gamede, Lebohang Ramalepe, Lonathemba Mhlongo, Tiisetso Makhubela, Fikile Magama, Karabo Dhlamini, Asanda Hadebe, Cimone Sauls

Midfielders: Refiloe Jane, Linda Motlhalo, Nomvula Kgoale, Sibulele Holweni, Kholosa Biyana, Amogelang Motau, Robyn Moodaly; Thalea Smidt, Thubelihle Shamase

Forwards: Kgatlana, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Hildah Magaia, Melinda Kgadiete, Noxolo Cesane, Gabriela Salgado, Nthabiseng Majiya, Siphumelele Shamase, Wendy Shongwe, Ntombifikile Ndlovu, Lelona Daweti, Nicole Michael.

Ellis names Banyana preliminary squad for 2023 World Cup

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has named a 36-member preliminary squad for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.
Sport
1 day ago

Tsebe explains her role with Banyana ahead of World Cup

With the Fifa Women's World Cup in 71 days, Banyana Banyana's preparations are in the final phase. To ensure the team is mentally prepared, coach ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Motau working hard to make Banyana's World Cup squad

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis will have the daunting task selecting 23 players for the upcoming Fifa Women's World Cup. Although places in the ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Banyana coach Ellis honoured with Order of Ikhamanga by President Ramaphosa

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has been honoured by President Cyril Ramaphosa with the Order of Ikhamanga in gold for her contribution to sport.
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death