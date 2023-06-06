Zungu takes stock of last term, vows to make positive changes

AmaZulu chairman Sandile Zungu admitted that he should have done better in some of the decisions he made since he took over at the club three years ago.
Since Zungu took ownership of the club from Patrick Sokhela in 2020, there have been four coaching changes, including Benni McCarthy, Brandon Truter, Romain Folz and Ayanda Dlamini.
Speaking at the press conference in Durban yesterday, where he reflected on the performances of the club in the recently concluded season, Zungu said discipline in the team was one of the things they failed to fix in the past.
"There are a lot of things that went wrong in our campaigns and in that regard, I will take responsibility for some of the wrong things that have happened and it is not for me to point fingers at anyone," Zungu explained.
"This time the changes I'm making I'm consulting a lot widely within my organisation, using the wisdom of those who love AmaZulu how to go about things.
"We will make changes differently. If you look at the past season, we should have clamped down on discipline much earlier in the team.
"We should have clamped down on incidents of wayward behaviour. We are taking the necessary steps to make sure that in future such doesn't occur."
Another of Zungu's decisions that was questioned was the hiring of Folz on a short-term deal as head coach after he sacked Truter. Despite Folz not showing any signs of progress, he was surprisingly given a three-year contract by the club. When results were not coming, Folz was asked to take over a technical director role with Ayanda Dlamini the caretaker coach towards the end of the season.
Zungu revealed yesterday that Folz decided to resign as he was looking to return to the bench, while former striker Dlamini has also decided to exit the club.
“I believed in Fohloza’s coaching methods and it is my firm belief that he’s got a role to play in AmaZulu going forward, but for now, when I told him I would like to retain him in an advisor role, he indicated that he wants to go back to the bench and resigned from his role."
Zungu takes stock of last term, vows to make positive changes
AmaZulu boss bemoans discipline issues, wayward behaviour
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
