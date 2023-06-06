×

Soccer

Zungu takes stock of last term, vows to make positive changes

AmaZulu boss bemoans discipline issues, wayward behaviour

06 June 2023 - 07:38
Neville Khoza Journalist
Sandile Zungu, President of AmaZulu FC during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 press conference for AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 5 June 2023.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

AmaZulu chairman Sandile Zungu admitted that he should have done better in some of the decisions he made since he took over at the club three years ago.

Since Zungu took ownership of the club from Patrick Sokhela in 2020, there have been four coaching changes, including Benni McCarthy, Brandon Truter, Romain Folz and Ayanda Dlamini.

Speaking at the press conference in Durban yesterday, where he reflected on the performances of the club in the recently concluded season, Zungu said discipline in the team was one of the things they failed to fix in the past.

"There are a lot of things that went wrong in our campaigns and in that regard, I will take responsibility for some of the wrong things that have happened and it is not for me to point fingers at anyone," Zungu explained.

"This time the changes I'm making I'm consulting a lot widely within my organisation, using the wisdom of those who love AmaZulu how to go about things.

"We will make changes differently. If you look at the past season, we should have clamped down on discipline much earlier in the team.

"We should have clamped down on incidents of wayward behaviour. We are taking the necessary steps to make sure that in future such doesn't occur."

Another of Zungu's decisions that was questioned was the hiring of Folz on a short-term deal as head coach after he sacked Truter. Despite Folz not showing any signs of progress, he was surprisingly given a three-year contract by the club. When results were not coming, Folz was asked to take over a technical director role with Ayanda Dlamini the caretaker coach towards the end of the season.

Zungu revealed yesterday that Folz decided to resign as he was looking to return to the bench, while former striker Dlamini has also decided to exit the club.

“I believed in Fohloza’s coaching methods and it is my firm belief that he’s got a role to play in AmaZulu going forward, but for now, when I told him I would like to retain him in an advisor role, he indicated that he wants to go back to the bench and resigned from his role."

Usuthu maintain Hanamub will not leave for Pirates

AmaZulu chairperson Sandile Zungu has rubbished the idea that left-back Riaan Hanamub could leave the club to join Orlando Pirates ahead of next ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Kgatlana returns as Ellis names provisional Banyana squad

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has revealed that selecting the preliminary World Cup squad gave her a headache like never before.
Sport
15 hours ago

Hlatshwayo hails Hunt for helping revive his career

SuperSport United defender Thulani Hlatshwayo has detailed how he revived his career under coach Gavin Hunt this season.
Sport
15 hours ago

Botswana champ Ramoreboli open to PSL return

In the wake of guiding Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy to only their second league title in history, tactically astute SA-born coach Morena Ramoreboli ...
Sport
1 day ago

