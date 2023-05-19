A lot to play for as PSL curtain falls

The DStv Premiership season will come to its conclusion tomorrow, and with Mamelodi Sundowns having already been crowned champions on Tuesday, there is still a lot on the line for a number of teams heading into match day 30.
Race for CAF Champions League:
Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United are neck and neck on 51 points. The Buccaneers head into the final day second on the table, courtesy of their superior goal difference of +15 to SuperSport +13. It's simple, the Soweto Giants need a straight win in their match against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium, unless SuperSport beats Sekhukhune United by a huge margin to close the goal difference. SuperSport can also finish second if they win and Pirates fails to get maximum points against Usuthu.
Confederation Cup
Sekhukhune United have already qualified by virtue of reaching next week's Nedbank Cup final and Pirates guaranteed of finishing second or third. SuperSport will play in either the Confed or the Champions League as they can't finish lower than third; same applies to Pirates.
Top eight race:
Stellenbosch, Sekhukhune, Golden Arrows, and ninth-placed Swallows are all on 37 points, while 10th placed TS Galaxy are on 35. Royal AM on 34 points also have an outside chance on making it into the top eight. Stellies will welcome another top eight hopeful Galaxy where a win will see the Cape winelands side remain sixth on the table as their goal difference is zero.
Victories for Sekhukhune and Arrows against SuperSport and Chippa United respectively will be enough to see them secure their places in the top eight, while Swallows will need to beat Marumo Gallants and results elsewhere go to them. Royal can finish in the top eight should they beat Richards Bay and Arrows lose to Chipppa as they will leapfrog them provided Galaxy don't win against Stellenbosh.
Relegation
Richards Bay need a draw from their match against Royal to be certain of survival, but defeat could mean they are not safe as they have a horrible goal difference. Maritzburg did themselves a favour by drawing with Sundowns but if Chippa and Marumo do not lose their games, the Team of Choice will be demoted to the NFD.
Gallants could go into the playoffs if they draw and Chippa wins, but a defeat could send them to the NFD – again, only if Chippa wins. Chippa also face the prospect of automatic relegation should lose to Arrows.
A lot to play for as PSL curtain falls
Nervous time for Chippa, Marumo while six teams battle for Top8 places
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The DStv Premiership season will come to its conclusion tomorrow, and with Mamelodi Sundowns having already been crowned champions on Tuesday, there is still a lot on the line for a number of teams heading into match day 30.
Race for CAF Champions League:
Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United are neck and neck on 51 points. The Buccaneers head into the final day second on the table, courtesy of their superior goal difference of +15 to SuperSport +13. It's simple, the Soweto Giants need a straight win in their match against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium, unless SuperSport beats Sekhukhune United by a huge margin to close the goal difference. SuperSport can also finish second if they win and Pirates fails to get maximum points against Usuthu.
Confederation Cup
Sekhukhune United have already qualified by virtue of reaching next week's Nedbank Cup final and Pirates guaranteed of finishing second or third. SuperSport will play in either the Confed or the Champions League as they can't finish lower than third; same applies to Pirates.
Top eight race:
Stellenbosch, Sekhukhune, Golden Arrows, and ninth-placed Swallows are all on 37 points, while 10th placed TS Galaxy are on 35. Royal AM on 34 points also have an outside chance on making it into the top eight. Stellies will welcome another top eight hopeful Galaxy where a win will see the Cape winelands side remain sixth on the table as their goal difference is zero.
Victories for Sekhukhune and Arrows against SuperSport and Chippa United respectively will be enough to see them secure their places in the top eight, while Swallows will need to beat Marumo Gallants and results elsewhere go to them. Royal can finish in the top eight should they beat Richards Bay and Arrows lose to Chipppa as they will leapfrog them provided Galaxy don't win against Stellenbosh.
Relegation
Richards Bay need a draw from their match against Royal to be certain of survival, but defeat could mean they are not safe as they have a horrible goal difference. Maritzburg did themselves a favour by drawing with Sundowns but if Chippa and Marumo do not lose their games, the Team of Choice will be demoted to the NFD.
Gallants could go into the playoffs if they draw and Chippa wins, but a defeat could send them to the NFD – again, only if Chippa wins. Chippa also face the prospect of automatic relegation should lose to Arrows.
Chippa go all out to avoid dreaded chop
Sundowns defender Modiba takes criticism on chin
Safa told to pay up or look for venue for Bafana game
Rulani aims for early goal to pave way to CAF final
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos