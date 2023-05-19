Chippa go all out to avoid dreaded chop

As Chippa United head into the final day of the DStv Premiership season at the bottom of the table, they plan to try to avoid automatic relegation and finish in the 15th place to play in the playoffs.
This is according to coach Lehlohonolo Seema and midfielder Andile Mbenyane ahead of their match against Golden Arrows at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
The Chilli Boys have avoided the drop in the past two years, ending in 15th and 14th position, respectively, with the former result earned by winning the PSL playoffs.
And they hope to go the same route again, but first, they will have to get at least a draw or win against Arrows, who are also fighting for a top-eight.
Mbyenyane said they were heading into the match against Arrows under a lot of pressure, but they were aware of what to do to try and save the club from facing the chop.
“It is not easy after Maritzburg results on Tuesday and as a team, we are under more pressure coming into this game against Arrows,” Mbenyane told the media.
“Even the coach spoke to us and said we must not worry about the other team’s results. The only thing that we need to do is to win the match, then maybe we will see ourselves out of relegation and go for playoffs.
“Anyway, we cannot run away from that if we win, we may go for playoffs, but we have to be strong if we go for the playoffs, go for it and work hard as a team to try and keep the status of the club in the league.”
Seema said they would be happy if they finished in the playoff spot as long as they avoided the automatic chop.
“I said to the players that the quicker we accept our situation, the better. So we know that we have a playoff spot, so nothing has changed. We are still going to go and say look, we have to win our last game at home so we can give ourselves a chance to go to the playoffs,” Seema said.
“I don’t want to say we are going to be safe. We are quite clear that we want to go to the playoff spot.”
Fixtures (all at 3pm)
Tomorrow: AmaZulu v Pirates, Moses Mabhida; Chippa v Arrows, Nelson Mandela Bay; Chiefs v CPT, FNB; Swallows v Gallants, Dobsonville, Sekhukhune v SuperSport, Peter Mokaba, Bay v Royal, King Zwelithini.
Chippa go all out to avoid dreaded chop
Chilli Boys gun for playoffs spot
